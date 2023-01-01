Stay in stock by
integrating Flexport
with your Shopify store.
The Flexport App on Shopify gets inventory from factory floor to customer door in just a few clicks. Quote, book, track, and replenish inventory for your Shopify store — all in one platform.
FLEXPORT + SHOPIFY ADVANTAGE
Integrated solutions for ecommerce and logistics, designed for growing Shopify merchants.
Through a strategic partnership with Shopify, merchants shipping products to U.S. customers can now seamlessly pair their product library, choose the best ocean freight services for their business, and gain SKU-level visibility to inventory in transit. Plus, receive 24/7 support from Flexport’s logistics experts on customs clearance, cargo insurance, working capital, and more.
Easy Tracking
Book shipments, track goods in transit, and share real-time updates with your team all in one place.
Save Time
Manage and monitor shipments from your Shopify store with a few clicks.
Trusted Partner
Work with our vetted network of experts and providers to coordinate with fewer vendors.
Unlock Growth
Take control of your supply chain with data and insights to guide better business decisions.
Trusted by 10,000+ Growing Brands
Dedicated Expert Support
Flexport’s global logistics experts act as an extension of your team, offering data-driven insights and recommendations to improve operations. Scale your supply chain expertise without adding to your headcount.
Collaborate in Real Time
With live updates and messaging, Flexport enables shippers to keep everyone on the same page. Communicate with your team to make decisions, manage exceptions, and mitigate costs in a single dashboard.
