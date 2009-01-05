_� Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

⏰ Time: 4–6pm

_� Location: Departing from Shoreline Village (near Parker’s Lighthouse)

429 Shoreline Village Drive, Long Beach, CA 90802

What to Expect

✨ Drinks and delectable bites

🤝 Connect with logistics professionals in a relaxed, scenic setting

🌅 Enjoy stunning sunset views around the Port of Long Beach

Take a break from the conference floor, recharge, and make meaningful connections aboard our private cruise - a premier TPM networking experience hosted by our CEO.

RSVP now to secure your spot and make sure we save you a drink!

Co-sponsored by: Flexport and Parabola