Your trade data has immense power. Use it as wisely as possible. Flexport Trade Advisors detect and design fresh strategies to reduce risk and optimize performance across all your transactions.
Minimize duties
Duty minimization is possible, but it takes expertise to get right. Our team can guide you through origin and tariff engineering, duty drawback, and more.
Reduce compliance risk
ACE Analysis plus expert review can uncover and mitigate compliance gaps lurking in your data.
Optimize trade strategies
Make free trade agreements work for you. Our team provides the creativity and guidance for your supply chain as trade agreements change.
Should that pocket move up, that piece of glass curve? Tariff engineering is the genius practice of modifying products to satisfy import classifications at a lower duty rate. Tweak a little, save a lot.
