Skip to content
Sign In
Back to flexport.com
Sign up
First Name
Last Name
Email
Company
Annual Shipments
Select an option
I'm a logistics provider
500+
100-499
25-99
Less than 25
None - I'm a first time shipper
None - I don't ship freight
Country
Country
United States
China
Hong Kong
Canada
United Kingdom
Netherlands
Germany
Afghanistan
Aland Islands
Albania
Algeria
American Samoa
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antarctica
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Bouvet Island
Brazil
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Brunei
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
Christmas Island
Cocos Islands
Colombia
Comoros
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Croatia
Cuba
Curacao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
East Timor
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Falkland Islands
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia
French Southern Territories
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guam
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Heard Island and McDonald Islands
Honduras
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Isle of Man
Israel
Italy
Ivory Coast
Jamaica
Japan
Jersey
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kiribati
Kosovo
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Macedonia
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Marshall Islands
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Micronesia
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
Norfolk Island
North Korea
Northern Mariana Islands
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Palau
Palestinian Territory
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Pitcairn
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Republic of the Congo
Reunion
Romania
Russia
Rwanda
Saint Barthelemy
Saint Helena
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Martin
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Sint Maarten
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Africa
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
South Korea
South Sudan
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Suriname
Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Tanzania
Thailand
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Tuvalu
U.S. Virgin Islands
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United States Minor Outlying Islands
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Vatican
Venezuela
Vietnam
Wallis and Futuna
Western Sahara
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Country code
Select country
Afghanistan (+93)
Åland Islands (+358)
Albania (+355)
Algeria (+213)
American Samoa (+1)
Andorra (+376)
Angola (+244)
Anguilla (+1)
Antigua and Barbuda (+1)
Argentina (+54)
Armenia (+374)
Aruba (+297)
Ascension Island (+247)
Australia (+61)
Austria (+43)
Azerbaijan (+994)
Bahamas (+1)
Bahrain (+973)
Bangladesh (+880)
Barbados (+1)
Belarus (+375)
Belgium (+32)
Belize (+501)
Benin (+229)
Bermuda (+1)
Bhutan (+975)
Bolivia (+591)
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba (+599)
Bosnia and Herzegovina (+387)
Botswana (+267)
Brazil (+55)
British Indian Ocean Territory (+246)
Brunei Darussalam (+673)
Bulgaria (+359)
Burkina Faso (+226)
Burundi (+257)
Cambodia (+855)
Cameroon (+237)
Canada (+1)
Cape Verde (+238)
Cayman Islands (+1)
Central African Republic (+236)
Chad (+235)
Chile (+56)
China (+86)
Christmas Island (+61)
Cocos (Keeling) Islands (+61)
Colombia (+57)
Comoros (+269)
Congo (+242)
Congo, Democratic Republic of the (+243)
Cook Islands (+682)
Costa Rica (+506)
Cote d'Ivoire (+225)
Croatia (+385)
Cuba (+53)
Curaçao (+599)
Cyprus (+357)
Czech Republic (+420)
Denmark (+45)
Djibouti (+253)
Dominica (+1)
Dominican Republic (+1)
Ecuador (+593)
Egypt (+20)
El Salvador (+503)
Equatorial Guinea (+240)
Eritrea (+291)
Estonia (+372)
Ethiopia (+251)
Falkland Islands (+500)
Faroe Islands (+298)
Federated States of Micronesia (+691)
Fiji (+679)
Finland (+358)
France (+33)
French Guiana (+594)
French Polynesia (+689)
Gabon (+241)
Gambia (+220)
Georgia (+995)
Germany (+49)
Ghana (+233)
Gibraltar (+350)
Greece (+30)
Greenland (+299)
Grenada (+1)
Guadeloupe (+590)
Guam (+1)
Guatemala (+502)
Guernsey (+44)
Guinea (+224)
Guinea-Bissau (+245)
Guyana (+592)
Haiti (+509)
Holy See (Vatican City State) (+39)
Honduras (+504)
Hong Kong (+852)
Hungary (+36)
Iceland (+354)
India (+91)
Indonesia (+62)
Iran (+98)
Iraq (+964)
Ireland (+353)
Isle of Man (+44)
Israel (+972)
Italy (+39)
Jamaica (+1)
Japan (+81)
Jersey (+44)
Jordan (+962)
Kazakhstan (+7)
Kenya (+254)
Kiribati (+686)
Kosovo (+383)
Kuwait (+965)
Kyrgyzstan (+996)
Laos (+856)
Latvia (+371)
Lebanon (+961)
Lesotho (+266)
Liberia (+231)
Libya (+218)
Liechtenstein (+423)
Lithuania (+370)
Luxembourg (+352)
Macao (+853)
Madagascar (+261)
Malawi (+265)
Malaysia (+60)
Maldives (+960)
Mali (+223)
Malta (+356)
Marshall Islands (+692)
Martinique (+596)
Mauritania (+222)
Mauritius (+230)
Mayotte (+262)
Mexico (+52)
Moldova (+373)
Monaco (+377)
Mongolia (+976)
Montenegro (+382)
Montserrat (+1)
Morocco (+212)
Mozambique (+258)
Myanmar (+95)
Namibia (+264)
Nauru (+674)
Nepal (+977)
Netherlands (+31)
New Caledonia (+687)
New Zealand (+64)
Nicaragua (+505)
Niger (+227)
Nigeria (+234)
Niue (+683)
Norfolk Island (+672)
North Korea (+850)
North Macedonia (+389)
Northern Mariana Islands (+1)
Norway (+47)
Oman (+968)
Pakistan (+92)
Palau (+680)
Palestine (+970)
Panama (+507)
Papua New Guinea (+675)
Paraguay (+595)
Peru (+51)
Philippines (+63)
Poland (+48)
Portugal (+351)
Puerto Rico (+1)
Qatar (+974)
Reunion (+262)
Romania (+40)
Russia (+7)
Rwanda (+250)
Saint Barthélemy (+590)
Saint Helena (+290)
Saint Kitts and Nevis (+1)
Saint Lucia (+1)
Saint Martin (French Part) (+590)
Saint Pierre and Miquelon (+508)
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (+1)
Samoa (+685)
San Marino (+378)
Sao Tome and Principe (+239)
Saudi Arabia (+966)
Senegal (+221)
Serbia (+381)
Seychelles (+248)
Sierra Leone (+232)
Singapore (+65)
Sint Maarten (+1)
Slovakia (+421)
Slovenia (+386)
Solomon Islands (+677)
Somalia (+252)
South Africa (+27)
South Korea (+82)
South Sudan (+211)
Spain (+34)
Sri Lanka (+94)
Sudan (+249)
Suriname (+597)
Svalbard and Jan Mayen (+47)
Swaziland (+268)
Sweden (+46)
Switzerland (+41)
Syria (+963)
Taiwan (+886)
Tajikistan (+992)
Tanzania (+255)
Thailand (+66)
Timor-Leste (+670)
Togo (+228)
Tokelau (+690)
Tonga (+676)
Trinidad and Tobago (+1)
Tristan da Cunha (+290)
Tunisia (+216)
Turkey (+90)
Turkmenistan (+993)
Turks and Caicos Islands (+1)
Tuvalu (+688)
Uganda (+256)
Ukraine (+380)
United Arab Emirates (+971)
United Kingdom (+44)
United States (+1)
Uruguay (+598)
Uzbekistan (+998)
Vanuatu (+678)
Venezuela (+58)
Vietnam (+84)
Virgin Islands, British (+1)
Virgin Islands, U.S. (+1)
Wallis and Futuna (+681)
Western Sahara (+212)
Yemen (+967)
Zambia (+260)
Zimbabwe (+263)
Business Phone
I agree to the
Terms of Service
and
Privacy Policy
Sign up