Fjällräven & Flexport
Fjällräven has partnered with Flexport as its logistics partner to enhance the sustainability of its global supply chain operations.
Why Fjällräven said “yes” to Flexport
Data, Trust and Transparency
Fjällräven partners with Flexport to drive sustainability in its supply chain.
Together, they actively mitigate environmental impact by implementing innovative solutions, including the use of marine biofuel certificates via book-and-claim systems to reduce emissions.
Flexport enhances transparency and control, building trust and enabling Fjällräven to focus on strategic growth.
Accurate Measurement via Flexport
Building a Sustainable Supply Chain
Investing in Marine Biofuels
Collaboration Benefits
Transparency and Trust
Flexport’s platform provides detailed reporting and insights, helping clients measure and optimize their supply chain performance. This fosters trust through transparency.
Efficiency and Control
With Flexport, Fjällräven gains more control and visibility over its supply chain, spending less time on logistics management and more on strategic growth.
Sustainability
Flexport’s sustainability features, including its enhanced emissions calculator, insetting options, and optimization planning, enable Fjällräven to efficiently reduce its environmental impact.
End to End Solutions
Flexport offers a range of tools such as container planning features and alternatives to air transport, ensuring efficient and eco-friendly logistics.
