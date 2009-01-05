Skip to content

Fjällräven & Flexport

Fjällräven has partnered with Flexport as its logistics partner to enhance the sustainability of its global supply chain operations.

Why Fjällräven said “yes” to Flexport

Data, Trust and Transparency

Fjällräven partners with Flexport to drive sustainability in its supply chain.

Together, they actively mitigate environmental impact by implementing innovative solutions, including the use of marine biofuel certificates via book-and-claim systems to reduce emissions.

Flexport enhances transparency and control, building trust and enabling Fjällräven to focus on strategic growth.

Accurate Measurement via Flexport

Measurement is key to understanding. At Fjällräven, we report on our emissions and sustainability initiatives. Flexport's platform provides us with a CO2 calculator, supply chain insights, sustainability reports, and more.

Gijs den Besten

Global Transportation Sourcing Manager, Fjällräven

Building a Sustainable Supply Chain

We have a clear commitment to sustainability and want to empower clients to reduce supply chain emissions. By partnering with clients as well as leveraging technology and climate solutions, we double our impact and work together toward a greener future.

Doug Brown

Head of Europe, Flexport

Investing in Marine Biofuels

This isn't a tomorrow conversation; we must make supply chains sustainable now. The marine industry is polluting, and biofuels are a key step. Starting sustainable practices today creates future affordability.

Aiko Bode

Chief Sustainability Officer, Fenix Outdoor

Explore Additional Resources

  • Fjallraven Webinar

    Webinar

    Sustainability in Global Supply Chains

    How do you measure your emissions in your Supply Chain? What measures can you take to build a more sustainable supply chain? How do you collaborate across all the players in your supply chain for a greener future in global trade?

    Watch our experts webinar below to learn more on practical strategies for incorporating sustainability into your supply chain.

  • Fjallraven JTBD Webinar images

    Client Story

    Redefining Sustainable Logistics

    Fjällräven chose Flexport as its logistics partner to enhance the sustainability of its global supply chain operations.

  • Fjallraven | Decabonisation

    Blog

    Marine Biofuels & Decarbonization

    Explore how marine biofuels are fueling maritime decarbonization. Learn about their role in reducing shipping emissions and advancing sustainable practices.

  • Fjallraven | BCG

    WHITEPAPER

    Biofuels as Marine Fuel

    This ABS whitepaper provides information for the consideration of marine liquid biofuels as “drop-in” fuel options for replacing conventional marine diesel, marine gas oil (MGO), or residual fuel oils, such as heavy fuel oils (HFO), in both the near and long term.

  • Fjallraven CSR Report

    Fjällräven CSR Report

    Sustainability, Durability and CSR

    Explore Fjällräven's 2023 report on sustainability, durability, and CSR. Learn about their latest initiatives and achievements in promoting eco-friendly and responsible practices.

  • Fjallraven | Mearsk Center

    ARTICLE

    Expanding The Use of Biofuels

    Biofuels Can Power the Biggest Ships: Five Things to Know About Expanding Their Use - a study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

    Collaboration Benefits

    Transparency and Trust

    Flexport’s platform provides detailed reporting and insights, helping clients measure and optimize their supply chain performance. This fosters trust through transparency.

    Blue green icon for one time

    Efficiency and Control

    With Flexport, Fjällräven gains more control and visibility over its supply chain, spending less time on logistics management and more on strategic growth.

    Sustainability

    Flexport’s sustainability features, including its enhanced emissions calculator, insetting options, and optimization planning, enable Fjällräven to efficiently reduce its environmental impact.

    End to End Solutions

    Flexport offers a range of tools such as container planning features and alternatives to air transport, ensuring efficient and eco-friendly logistics.

    WEBINAR RECORDING

    Measuring Sustainability Efforts in Global Supply Chains: A Webinar with Fjällräven

