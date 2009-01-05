MEASURE

Emissions Calculations You Can Count On

The first step to decarbonize is to measure your footprint. That’s why Flexport calculates the emissions footprint of every shipment we move for you with calculations powered by EcoTransIT World. We open up our calculator technology so you can calculate your entire transportation footprint on our platform, for free with a Flexport account. Have confidence in a calculator backed by and accredited by the Smart Freight Centre in conformance with the GLEC Framework and ISO 14083.