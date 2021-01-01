FLEXPORT FULFILLMENT NETWORK
Flow Direct is an end-to-end global logistics shipping option designed for eCommerce merchants. Flow Direct is powered by the Flexport Platform and our growing fulfillment network of 3PLs to bring inventory to market faster with visibility and tracking.
WHAT IS FLOW DIRECT
Supercharging Merchant and 3PL Growth
Flexport Flow Direct provides weekly sailings with fast transit times from China directly to pre-approved 3PL fulfillment centers in the U.S. With highly competitive rates available for shipments as small as 1 cubic meter, keep your inventory flowing and your shelves stocked.
Sailing Schedules
Consistent Sailings to Help You Forecast and Scale
3PLs on a Mission to Make Global Trade Easy for Everyone
Deliverr provides brands with hassle-free and affordable logistics solutions, simplifying the complex logistics market so merchants can focus on what matters most – growing their business and satisfying their customers.
Flowspace provides flexible and reliable fulfillment for omnichannel brands. The Flowspace platform is powered by a network of +130 warehouses with 33M sq ft, enabling fast, affordable fulfillment at scale.
ShipBob is a global omnifulfillment solution trusted by 7k+ brands to pick, pack and ship orders. From custom unboxing to 2-day shipping, ShipBob delivers best-in-class supply chain solutions for your customers.
ShipHero gives brands and 3PLs eCommerce fulfillment superpowers. We make it easy to ship eCommerce with warehouse management software (WMS) and full-service outsourced fulfillment solutions.
Shopify Fulfillment Network is a logistics network built for independent merchants, making port-to-porch fulfillment fast, affordable, and easy across every stage of your supply chain.
Saltbox solves the hardest parts of running an eCommerce business by providing comprehensive, human-centric logistics support across a national network of warehouses with dedicated space to work, personalized fulfillment services, product storage, and operational experts to support day-to-day tasks.
