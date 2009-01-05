FLEXPORT CAPITAL
Invest in Growth with Logistics Funding
- 1Step 1
- 2Step 2
Get the Funding You Need to Capitalize on Opportunities
Fast forward your supply chain with Flexport Capital. Cover your supply chain costs with trade financing from industry experts, so you can invest everything you’ve got in growth. With a simple application process, fast turnarounds, and low upfront costs–you can expand your inventory, plan your next product launch, and capitalize on every opportunity that comes your way.
- 1Step 1
- 2Step 2
SCALE UP
Plan, Procure and Push Ahead of Your Competition
Flexport provides financing to cover the cost of goods and shipping so you can redirect working capital where your business needs it. Flexport Capital is unsecured, non-dilutive, and can advance up to 80% of your Commercial Invoice. Extend payment terms for up to 120 days. Start executing your growth strategy with a speedier supply chain and a shorter to-do list with Flexport at your side.
TRADE FINANCE
Invest in Growth, Not Logistics
Get the logistics funding you need at the speed of global trade. Flexport Capital lends against inventory in motion. Redeploy cash towards high-return activities, like hiring, marketing, and product development; or use it to avoid dilutive fundraising rounds.
Sign Up for Global Logistics Update
Why search for updates when we can send them to you?