Launch and Lift: Cloud Paper’s Rapid Ascent in Trying Times

Cloud Paper couldn’t have had a better business launch. Within days of its first meeting with Flexport, in May of 2019, the bamboo toilet paper company was tracking new shipments from Asia to Seattle to corporate clients, including office parks, fitness franchises, and restaurant chains.

At the same time, the company wanted to make sure it did more than meet business goals. Its choices had to align with its deeply held mission to prevent deforestation. To that end, shortly after onboarding, Cloud Paper co-founder Ryan Fritsch became Flexport’s first customer to double up on carbon offsets.

“Running a sustainable business has been a primary driver since inception, and it’s very important that our partners share that sensibility,” explains Fritsch. “Through our work with Flexport.org and Carbonfund.org, plus the carbon benefits of our tree-free product, we are nearing 1,000,000 pounds of carbon savings over the past year.”

With Flexport’s platform, logistical transparency, and commitment to reducing emissions, Cloud Paper’s business was on a roll. Then, a year later, COVID-19 wracked the globe, mangling supply chains with reduced workforces, shuttered ports, blanked sailings, and canceled flights.

As the US sheltered under stay-at-home orders, demand for toilet paper shifted from offices and public spaces to homes. Consumers went into overdrive, frantically buying toilet paper, clearing out store shelves and

online marketplaces.

Traditional toilet paper manufacturers were in a frenzy, rushing goods to market as container shortages magnified the urgency of quick shipping. But amid the panic, Cloud Paper’s tree-free toilet paper, delivered in bulk on a regular schedule, had a new customer base. The company’s team transformed its entire supply chain and business mode in days.