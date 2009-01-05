Fjällräven is a widely recognisable name in the outdoor gear sector, and is perhaps best known for its iconic Kånken backpacks. With sustainability as a guiding principle, the company is committed to producing durable, functional and timeless outdoor equipment to enable and inspire more people to spend time in nature.

Fjällräven operates an intricate supply chain that spans continents and involves numerous suppliers, manufacturers and distributors. As a global enterprise dealing with a multiple array of vendors used for shipping, the company faced significant challenges in managing its supply chain logistics, leading to inefficiencies along the way.

Determined to address these issues, Fjällräven sought a modern solution that could integrate systems, streamline workflows and harness data to enhance performance and improve sustainability. Gijs den Besten, Fjällräven’s Global Transportation Sourcing Manager, recalls his desire to make the supply chain “leaner…smarter…[with] transparency, visibility and quality data”. With that in mind, the company looked towards Flexport as the ideal collaborator due to its data-rich approach and advanced platform capabilities.

Weathering the storm: How Flexport’s data resolves crises

When Fjällräven began searching for a new service provider, they were facing challenges in their freight and transport logistics, particularly in the areas of visibility and transparency. According to Gijs, a lack of clear, easy-to-integrate and accurate data made it difficult for Fjällräven to effectively manage their supply chain, leading to inefficiencies and potential risks. Fortunately, Flexport, with its ability to offer not only more accurate but also richer data, emerged as an ideal solution to improve and manage these obstacles. For instance, before Flexport entered the scene, Fjällräven was encountering slow responses from other providers during crises. By contrast, when a crisis occurred that impacted their shipments, Flexport was able to quickly develop a visual and easy-to-interpret map on their portal, showing which shipments were affected. This rapid response allowed Fjällräven to quickly determine the status of their cargo. Flexport’s speed and clarity in providing this crucial information was hugely appreciated by Gijs and his team.

Additionally, different shipping and delivery locations operated as individual silos with their own logistics setup and usage of forwarders. Flexport’s platform centralised these locations, streamlining communications and allowing managers to oversee freight logistics and access data and reports in a single place.

Smarter communications, less manual work

Before partnering with Flexport, Fjällräven’s logistics team dealt with manual data entry regarding shipments, routes and delivery times, and a high volume of emails. These dated systems were time-consuming. By transitioning to Flexport’s platform, Fjällräven achieved a significant reduction in manual data entries and emails. This led to far more streamlined operations as well as improvements in accuracy and efficiency.

Effectively, Flexport’s platform consolidated communications and automated many manual processes, resulting in notable improvements in operational efficiency. For Gijs, the ability to track shipments in real-time and maintain accurate records with ease were among the key benefits of this integration. A key advantage was that everyone involved always had access to the same information—status updates, documents, and more—which significantly reduced the need for emails and minimised errors, making the whole process smoother.

A unified view of logistics

Additionally, Flexport’s platform provided Fjällräven with a comprehensive snapshot of their logistics data. This significantly improved transparency and allowed for real-time tracking of shipments. With all data being centralised on a single platform, the logistics team is able to monitor every aspect of shipments, from start to finish, providing clear insight into operations every step of the way.

As a result, Fjällräven saw significant improvements in their supply chain communication processes. The platform enabled shippers to quickly identify delays or required actions, such as document uploads, without the need for manual emails. This efficiency reduced the need for Fjällräven’s teams to repeatedly ask routine questions, as most inquiries were addressed by the platform’s real-time visibility into shipment details.

Ensuring on-time customs clearance

One of the significant achievements of Fjällräven’s partnership with Flexport was substantially improving rates of on-time customs clearance. Flexport’s platform streamlined the customs documentation process, reducing delays and ensuring compliance with international regulations. Gijs explains how the accuracy and timeliness of customs filings have improved dramatically since collaboration with Flexport began. He is also pleased with how Flexport’s platform has made it easier to handle the complex documentation required for international shipments, leading to enhanced efficiency while bolstering the company’s reputation for reliability.

Leveraging data for strategic decision making

Flexport’s data-driven approach was pivotal in improving Fjällräven operational efficiency. The platform’s analytics capabilities provided Fjällräven with valuable insights into their logistics performance, enabling more informed decision-making. Gijs explains how he and his teams have used data from Flexport’s platform to evaluate both carriers’ and shippers’ performance and identify areas for improvement. With access to data of this nature, the company has been able to take steps to optimise the supply chain and strengthen its relationships with transportation partners.

In short, Flexport’s comprehensive data has enabled Fjällräven to make strategic decisions based on accurate, real-time information – a change which has been crucial for enhancing their overall logistics operations.

"When I was first introduced to the platform, I was astonished by the data it could provide. What I personally appreciate most about the platform is the real-time or near real-time data, which allows you to make informed decisions and guide actions effectively.” – Gijs den Besten, Global Transportation Sourcing Manager

Driving sustainable growth and customer satisfaction

Sustainability is a core value at Fjällräven; the partnership with Flexport has been instrumental in advancing this goal. Gijs explains how, thanks to Flexport’s data transparency, the company has been able to make more data-informed decisions, leading to a strategic modality shift away from air freight. As air freight is by far the most carbon intensive mode of transport for goods or people - modal switches from air to ocean significantly reduce companies’ overall emissions footprint. Data transparency and visibility have also led to better management capabilities for the Fjällräven team; when faced with external supply chain disruptions like extreme weather events and political instability, they can plan better, and minimise last minute air shipments.

Maria Venus, Fjällräven’s Sustainability Environmental Manager, also highlighted the importance of Flexport’s role in supporting the company’s sustainability goals; Fjällräven aims to cut transportation-related emissions by 25% by 2025 compared to 2019, and explained how Flexport’s data-centric approach, which allows for close monitoring of detailed transportation emissions, is crucial in this effort.

Utilising Flexport’s book and claim program for marine biofuels certificates, Fjällräven are insetting emissions from ocean-going containers - significantly reducing their ocean transport emissions. In a hard-to-abate sector, Fjallraven is supporting the marine sector's transition away from traditional fossil fuels by sending a critical signal to fuel developers and ship owners that there is a demand for greener transportation solutions. Moreover, the emissions reduction is happening within their own value chain, as opposed to outside of it.

"Flexport equips us with the right insights and tools to improve our operations, saving time, money, and reducing our environmental impact.” – Maria Venus, Fjällräven’s Sustainability Environmental Manager

Looking to the future

Next, Fjällräven is focused on continuing to collaborate with Flexport in order to fully eliminate air freight to support their sustainability goals, while further optimising inbound supplier performance. As Gijs puts it: “We need Flexport’s support to avoid air freight and enhance our planning”. Maria highlights that, through maintaining a long-term partnership, Fjällräven benefits from Flexport’s evolving digital solutions, allowing the company to stay ahead in sustainable initiatives, such as alternative fuels and route optimisation, which are essential for future growth.

Maria also emphasises that Flexport’s commitment to transforming global logistics through carbon emission reductions and sustainable shipping options aligns perfectly with Fjällräven's mission to mitigate climate change. She explains how the transportation industry can be a hard-to-abate sector, and working with Flexport enables Fjällräven to access the latest technological developments and market instruments to enable their move towards a greener future.

Looking ahead, Fjällräven recognizes their efforts are not confined to their own operations. The company aspires to lead by example and inspire other organisations to adopt sustainable practices. By demonstrating the effectiveness of biofuels and other green initiatives, Fjällräven hopes to influence the wider industry and encourage more shippers to consider environmentally friendly alternatives.

A partnership elevating supply chain logistics

Fjällräven’s partnership with Flexport has not only enhanced its logistics operations but also contributed to setting a new standard for sustainability in the supply chain sector. Flexport’s advanced platform has significantly improved Fjällräven’s efficiency, visibility and customer satisfaction. To put it simply, the collaboration has enabled Fjällräven to streamline their supply chain, reduce errors and make substantial progress towards their sustainability targets.