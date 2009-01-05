Skip to content
Stay In Stock with Flexport. Image of in-stock garments.

GROW WITH FLEXPORT

Our Supply Chain Experts Extend Your Logistics Team

  1. 1
    Step 1
  2. 2
    Step 2

Extend Your Logistics Team with Ours

Scale your business, not your overheads. Flexport clients get on-demand access to our seasoned experts in freight, operations, customs, and global trade. With Flexport, rapidly-growing brands can invest in growth, not logistics. We help you run a lean operation, streamline workflows, and make data-driven decisions, all on a single platform.

  1. 1
    Step 1
  2. 2
    Step 2
  • caraway-logo
  • kleen-kanteen-logo
  • Everlane Logo gray
  • The partnership with Flexport has allowed us to scale at a rapid rate, while also allowing our internal team to focus on the core functions that support our business.

    Nate Peterson

    VP of Supply Chain, Outdoor Voices

TF-1-3x

WORLD CLASS SUPPORT

Scale your supply chain expertise without adding headcount

Our 24/7 customer service and real-time alerts help you keep top selling SKU inventory in stock and bring much needed predictability to your logistics planning. Leverage our global infrastructure, industry experts and best-in-class exception management tools to navigate macro-economic events, weather disruptions, labor shortages, capacity constraints on shipping from China, and more. With Flexport, you can run a global, enterprise scale supply chain with a small, nimble, highly empowered team.

TF-2-3x

FLEXPORT PLATFORM

Unified Communications - All in One Logistics Dashboard

When you need information on a shipment, you can reach out to your partners, suppliers and Flexport’s experts via our world-class technology platform, giving you a single source of truth. Flexport digitizes your data, automates reporting and analytics, and delivers real-time shipment tracking with milestones and schedules. Your team members get the information they need, when they need it, without having to send a single email.

Related Customer Stories

Fjallraven case study card image
Fjallraven Logo

How Fjällräven Has Redefined Sustainable Logistics with Flexport

CS-3-7-3x
Cloud-paper-logo 336x120

How Cloud Paper Increased Sales by 600% and Saved 1M lbs in Carbon Savings Per Year

Bombas socks 1116 x831
bombas-logo

How Socks Brand Bombas Sped Up Their Bookings by 30% and Reduced Emails by 90%