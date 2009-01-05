GROW WITH FLEXPORT
Our Supply Chain Experts Extend Your Logistics Team
Extend Your Logistics Team with Ours
Scale your business, not your overheads. Flexport clients get on-demand access to our seasoned experts in freight, operations, customs, and global trade. With Flexport, rapidly-growing brands can invest in growth, not logistics. We help you run a lean operation, streamline workflows, and make data-driven decisions, all on a single platform.
WORLD CLASS SUPPORT
Scale your supply chain expertise without adding headcount
Our 24/7 customer service and real-time alerts help you keep top selling SKU inventory in stock and bring much needed predictability to your logistics planning. Leverage our global infrastructure, industry experts and best-in-class exception management tools to navigate macro-economic events, weather disruptions, labor shortages, capacity constraints on shipping from China, and more. With Flexport, you can run a global, enterprise scale supply chain with a small, nimble, highly empowered team.
FLEXPORT PLATFORM
Unified Communications - All in One Logistics Dashboard
When you need information on a shipment, you can reach out to your partners, suppliers and Flexport’s experts via our world-class technology platform, giving you a single source of truth. Flexport digitizes your data, automates reporting and analytics, and delivers real-time shipment tracking with milestones and schedules. Your team members get the information they need, when they need it, without having to send a single email.
