Stay In Stock with Flexport.

OPTIMAL FLEXIBILITY

Make Changes in Real-Time and Never Run Out of Inventory

Take Back Control of Your Inventory

With Flexport, you’ll get real-time insights to make sure your top sellers stay in stock. Plus, our experts can identify the right mix of shipping routes and methods to help you avoid delays. No more stockouts and faster delivery times? We’ve got you covered.

  • Flexport has been really helpful in identifying creative ways for us to navigate the supply chain delays we're experiencing. International freight is very complex and fraught with problems, and Flexport has been a huge help to us.

    Shreya Maddireddy

    Head of Logistics and Customer Experience, Parade

Customer receiving package via Flexport's fulfillment partners. Order goods, ship anywhere, and track it all from your end-to-end logistics dashboard.

STAY AGILE

Optimize Your Supply Chain To Meet Customer Demand

Order goods, ship anywhere, and track it all, end-to-end, from one centralized platform. When demand shifts or disruptions arise, Flexport’s real-time alerts help you make timely decisions that help shave weeks off delivery times. Course correct, alongside your Flexport team, to rebook or resolve, and reduce delays further down the supply chain.

SMB Campaign Air

UNCHAIN YOUR SUPPLY CHAIN

The Right Routes and Modes at the Right Time

LCL? Air Priority? Expedited freight? The optimal mix? Check, check, check, and check. When demand shifts, adjust your modal mix with ease. Air cargo lands in days, not weeks, with predictable transit times. LCL can help restock your top SKUs with no minimum volumes—and, at Flexport, it’s all carbon neutral.
This means you stay in stock and your customers stay happy.

