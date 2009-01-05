LIMITED-TIME OFFER
With Flexport Air Freight, you get more predictability, flexibility, and delivery speed for your high-demand goods. Book a fixed capacity shipment or leverage our dedicated charter solutions for your cargo to avoid unnecessary turbulence and stockouts.
We're offering our Air Freight customers $300* off each air shipment, for up to 10 shipments (a total savings of of $3000), for bookings made through the end of the year. Contact us to learn more.
Priority Air for Priority SKUs
Take Flight in New Markets. Propel Growth
Get your goods where they need to go with a flexible, multi-modal strategy for your needs. Our Global Air Network services multiple Far East Westbound (FEWB) and Transpacific Eastbound (TPEB) trade lanes across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, with daily departures for fixed capacity and dedicated charters.
Deliver Goods at the Speed of Global Trade
Whether you're restocking SKUs or prepping for peak season, priority goods deserve priority shipping. Flexport Air offers Express, Standard, and Deferred shipping times to suit your needs. Compare landed costs down to the SKUs, across modes, via the Flexport Platform.
Our Best-in-Class Tech Puts You In Control
When goods move at the speed of air, exceptions must be fixed faster. Flexport flags issues in real time, so you can make decisions on the fly. With dedicated capacity on multiple routes, end-to-end SKU-level visibility, intuitive planning tools, you can meet demand and fuel growth.
FAST & FLEXIBLE
Drive Predictability With Dedicated Air Partnerships
Flexport's air capacity grew exponentially in 2022! We expanded our partnerships with Atlas Air, Eastern Air, and JetOneX to offer increased capacity, flexibility, and accessibility for global shippers. Choose from multiple routes to design networks that best suit your changing needs. As global supply chains are continuously impacted by congestion, uncertainty, and capacity constraints, Flexport's strategic air expansion gives our clients maximum optionality and flexibility.
UNLOCK EVERY OPPORTUNITY
Get Value and Visibility With Priority Air
Need something shipped in a hurry? Selling out of your top SKUs during peak season? Our priority, expedited Air Freight options gives you more control.
To ensure high-value cargo gets extraordinary care, we offer:
- Shipment-level GPS tracking
- In-person escorts and geofencing
- A dedicated “support squad” staffed 24/7
- Powerful visualization and collaboration tools
- Ability to correct exceptions in real time
Join 10,000+ Leading Brands on Flexport
*Air Freight Offer - Terms & Conditions
Save up to $3000 USD in Air Freight shipments now thru December 31, 2022. Offer valid for Flexport Air Freight customers in the U.S. and Canada who have not booked an air shipment in the last 120 days (no shipments from June 6 - October 4, 2022). A $300 discount will be applied to the first 10 shipments. To be eligible, these two conditions must be met: 1) Shipment size must be greater than 100 kgs per shipment, and 2) Customer needs to book and approve an air shipment by logging into the Flexport platform, accepting the quote and agreeing to our terms and conditions before or on December 31, 2022. If the booked shipment is subject to requoting due to a supplier delay, the right to a discount will expire/cease to exist if it overruns that date. Flexport withholds the right to cancel the promotional program at any time.