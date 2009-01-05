When speed is critical, Flexport takes you from order to uplift in no time. Track goods in transit and collaborate in context, all from the Flexport Platform. Free your supply chain from outdated turbulence.
Stay on Schedule with Predictable Air Bookings
Our centralized platform connects your entire supply chain, giving you stable capacity and powerful planning tools. With Flexport, predictability is built into every booking—so you can move faster and plan with confidence.
Catch Issues in Time for Takeoff
When goods move at the speed of air, exceptions need to be fixed faster. The Flexport Platform flags the unexpected in real time, so your just-in-time supply chain can stay on time.
See the Full Value of Your Air Freight
Flexport’s platform makes it easy to compare costs across shipping modes and calculate true landed costs down to the SKU. Quickly pull analytics to plan smarter with your team or make fast, informed decisions.
FLEXPORT PLATFORM
Control Your Supply Chain in a Single Pane of Glass
Flexport’s platform gives you end-to-end visibility across your supply chain. With fully digitized documents and real-time tracking, you and your team stay aligned every step of the way.
Air Planning Tool
Innovating Air Shipment Planning
Flexport’s Air Planning Tool (APT) puts advanced automation tech in the hands of our operators to automate CFS assignments, draft allotment, and instantly run real-time infinite scenario analysis to optimize for the best cost and on-time performance for our customers.
Exception Management
Course Correct Exceptions in Real Time
The Flexport Platform is designed to limit the impact of exceptions. Get alerts with all the details as soon as an exception occurs. Course correct, alongside your Flexport team, to rebook or resolve and reduce delays further down the supply chain.
GLOBAL NETWORK
Drive Predictability with Dedicated Capacity from Asia
At Flexport, we supplement high-frequency commercial capacity with our own dedicated charters. It’s just one more way to preserve on-time performance and ensure against offloads.
SECURITY
High Security for Goods on the Go
Important shipments get extraordinary care. Flexport offers shipment-level GPS tracking, in-person escorts, and geofencing to ensure high-value cargo is exactly where you expect. All Flexport warehouses are bonded and are TAPA and C-TPAT certified.
Order
Streamline Orders from the Start
REPORTS
Build Reports in Minutes with Searchable Data
Share metrics for success and budget future launches with cost and transit time reporting. Hit the search bar, review in minutes, or schedule to send later.
INSIGHTS
Dive into Tools That Feel Like Toys
Review landed costs to see how air freight pays off. Obsess over on-time performance. Run predictive models, compare transport modes, or drill down to the SKU.
