AIR FREIGHT

Fast, Reliable Air Freight with Real-time Visibility

When speed is critical, Flexport takes you from order to uplift in no time. Track goods in transit and collaborate in context, all from the Flexport Platform. Free your supply chain from outdated turbulence.

Stay on Schedule with Predictable Air Bookings

Our centralized platform connects your entire supply chain, giving you stable capacity and powerful planning tools. With Flexport, predictability is built into every booking—so you can move faster and plan with confidence.

Catch Issues in Time for Takeoff

When goods move at the speed of air, exceptions need to be fixed faster. The Flexport Platform flags the unexpected in real time, so your just-in-time supply chain can stay on time.

See the Full Value of Your Air Freight

Flexport’s platform makes it easy to compare costs across shipping modes and calculate true landed costs down to the SKU. Quickly pull analytics to plan smarter with your team or make fast, informed decisions.

FLEXPORT PLATFORM

Control Your Supply Chain in a Single Pane of Glass

Flexport’s platform gives you end-to-end visibility across your supply chain. With fully digitized documents and real-time tracking, you and your team stay aligned every step of the way.

Air Planning Tool

Innovating Air Shipment Planning

Flexport’s Air Planning Tool (APT) puts advanced automation tech in the hands of our operators to automate CFS assignments, draft allotment, and instantly run real-time infinite scenario analysis to optimize for the best cost and on-time performance for our customers.

Exception Management

Course Correct Exceptions in Real Time

The Flexport Platform is designed to limit the impact of exceptions. Get alerts with all the details as soon as an exception occurs. Course correct, alongside your Flexport team, to rebook or resolve and reduce delays further down the supply chain.

GLOBAL NETWORK

Drive Predictability with Dedicated Capacity from Asia

At Flexport, we supplement high-frequency commercial capacity with our own dedicated charters. It’s just one more way to preserve on-time performance and ensure against offloads.

  • The relationship with Flexport has provided a greater level of continuity and predictability to our core operations, as compared with previous ad-hoc forwarding relationships, allowing us to fully standardize the way we move cargo in emergencies.

    Stephanie Steege

    Director of Humanitarian Programs

SECURITY

High Security for Goods on the Go

Important shipments get extraordinary care. Flexport offers shipment-level GPS tracking, in-person escorts, and geofencing to ensure high-value cargo is exactly where you expect. All Flexport warehouses are bonded and are TAPA and C-TPAT certified.

Manage Your Supply Chain End to End

Order

Streamline Orders from the Start

Start collaborating upfront. With Flexport Order Management, you can choose your SKUs, hit submit, and work with suppliers to ensure orders are accurate, approved, and runway ready.

    REPORTS

    Build Reports in Minutes with Searchable Data

    Share metrics for success and budget future launches with cost and transit time reporting. Hit the search bar, review in minutes, or schedule to send later.

    INSIGHTS

    Dive into Tools That Feel Like Toys

    Review landed costs to see how air freight pays off. Obsess over on-time performance. Run predictive models, compare transport modes, or drill down to the SKU.

