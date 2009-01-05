LIMITED-TIME OFFER
Get $300 Off Your First Flexport Air Shipment
- 1Step 1
- 2Step 2
SPECIAL OFFER
With Flexport Air Freight, you get more predictability, flexibility, and delivery speed for your high-demand goods. Book a fixed capacity shipment or leverage our dedicated charter solutions for your cargo to avoid unnecessary turbulence and stockouts.
We're offering our Air Freight customers $300* off your first Flexport Air booking made through the end of the year. Contact us to learn more.
*Offer Terms: See terms & conditions below on this page.
- 1Step 1
- 2Step 2
Priority Air for Priority SKUs
Take Flight in New Markets. Propel Growth
Get your goods where they need to go with a flexible, multi-modal strategy for your needs. Our Global Air Network services multiple Far East Westbound (FEWB) and Transpacific Eastbound (TPEB) trade lanes across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, with daily departures for fixed capacity and dedicated charters.
Deliver Goods at the Speed of Global Trade
Whether you're restocking SKUs or prepping for peak season, priority goods deserve priority shipping. Flexport Air offers Express, Standard, and Deferred shipping times to suit your needs. Compare landed costs down to the SKUs, across modes, via the Flexport Platform.
Our Best-in-Class Tech Puts You In Control
When goods move at the speed of air, exceptions must be fixed faster. Flexport flags issues in real time, so you can make decisions on the fly. With dedicated capacity on multiple routes, end-to-end SKU-level visibility, intuitive planning tools, you can meet demand and fuel growth.
FAST & FLEXIBLE
Drive Predictability With Dedicated Air Partnerships
Flexport's air capacity grew exponentially in 2022! We expanded our partnerships with Atlas Air, Eastern Air, and JetOneX to offer increased capacity, flexibility, and accessibility for global shippers. Choose from multiple routes to design networks that best suit your changing needs. As global supply chains are continuously impacted by congestion, uncertainty, and capacity constraints, Flexport's strategic air expansion gives our clients maximum optionality and flexibility.
Join 10,000+ Leading Brands on Flexport
UNLOCK EVERY OPPORTUNITY
Get Value and Visibility With Priority Air
Need something shipped in a hurry? Selling out of your top SKUs during peak season? Our priority, expedited Air Freight options gives you more control.
To ensure high-value cargo gets extraordinary care, we offer:
- Shipment-level GPS tracking
- In-person escorts and geofencing
- A dedicated “support squad” staffed 24/7
- Powerful visualization and collaboration tools
- Ability to correct exceptions in real time
Sign Up for Global Logistics Update
Why search for updates when we can send them to you?
*Air Freight Offer - Terms & Conditions
We're offering new Air Freight customers $300 USD off your first Flexport Air booking. Offer valid for new customers in the U.S. and Canada only. To be eligible for a $300 discount per shipment the following two conditions must be met: 1) Shipment size must be greater than 100 kgs per shipment, and 2) Customer needs to book and approve an air shipment by logging into the Flexport platform, accepting the quote and agreeing to our terms and conditions before or on Dec. 31, 2022. If the booked shipment is subject to requoting due to a delay by the supplier, the right to get a discount will expire/ will cease to exist if it overruns that date. Flexport withholds the right to cancel the promotional program at any given time.