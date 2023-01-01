Skip to content
Freight Forwarding 101 Image

Closing The Gap

Supply Chain Gaps Are Holding Your Business Back From Growth

Say Hello to End-To-End Visibility and Collaboration Across Your Supply Chain

Do you spend hours looking for SKUs? Need to collaborate quickly with multiple partners, suppliers, and warehouses? Want to track shipment emissions accurately?

Yes? You’ve likely got gaps in your supply chain that’s possibly holding your business back. And it’s time to close these gaps.

We’re a digital freight forwarder designed to help you spot the problems in your supply chain, get ahead of change, manage unpredictability and react instantly - all in one platform.

As you look to unlock value and drive growth, you need freight logistics that can keep up. Let’s talk.

What's Your Supply Chain Gap?

The Visibility Gap

Poor visibility across the supply chain puts profitability and growth at risk.

And it’s a big problem, with 86% of executives agreeing more investment is needed into supply chain visibility to identify, track and measure supply chain risk.*

It’s time to close the visibility gap across your supply chain and know what’s going on – always.

The Network Gap

Managing freight logistics is a team sport. But with so many players (and timezones) involved in each shipment, gaps in communication and collaboration can hold back progress.

While 53% of executives say driving growth using supply chain technology investments is their main objective, it's only possible once instant communication across the supply chain is available in one place.*

It’s time to close the network gap in your supply chain and act on what’s going on, quickly and accurately.

The Sustainability Gap

What’s the carbon footprint of your last shipment? It’s a tough question to answer and it’s even tougher to act on.

In fact, 73% of executives say the most common challenge to integrating sustainability into the supply chain is a lack of available data and digital tools.*

Because closing the sustainability gap means knowing your impact. And choosing how you act on what’s going on, with sustainable, long-term improvements.

Visibility

91%

91% say Flexport improves supply chain visibility better than other logistics providers.

Network

89%

89% prefer the Flexport platform's centralised messaging over that of other logistics providers.

Sustainability

80%

80% agree "Flexport makes it possible to reduce the carbon footprint of my company’s supply chain."

How We Help Customers Close Their Supply Chain Gap In…

Closing the Visibility Gap With K&N

Auto industry veterans K&N faced significant tariff increases, with Section 301 alone costing the business 30% more. To boost cash flow and stimulate further tech investment, the company worked with Flexport as their customs broker – with a 7x increase in Duty Drawback refunds. The partnership saved time and money for K&N's logistics team of one, boosting available capital while cutting the drawback process from a week to just 15 minutes.

Read the full story
EMEA Closing the Gap | K+N image

    Let’s Unlock Value in Your Supply Chain and Prepare for Growth

    See How the Flexport Platform Can Help You Close the Gap

    Navigate Your Gap In…

    *Statistics from PwC’s 2023 Digital Trends in Supply Chain Survey

