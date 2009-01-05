Skip to content
OCEAN FREIGHT

You fill the container.
We fill in the rest.

With Flexport, all the ocean freight boxes are checked. Container location and contents, milestones, and exceptions. It's all on the Flexport Platform for higher levels of reliability and available ocean space.

Tailored expertise

Leverage customized and guided solutions from industry experts to optimize for your specific needs. Whether they be timing, routing, or commodity, find the right balance between speed and cost with easy-to-compare services to meet your cargo needs.

End-to-end supply chain management

Get track-and-trace visibility and automated milestone updates, down to the SKU level. Protect your supply chain—and your sanity—with exception management backed by your Flexport team. If ocean freight cargo rolls or sailings change, you’ll know in real time.

Data that almost goes overboard

Make decisions and run your business with the most comprehensive data on the market. Examine transit times and landed costs. Master container utilization to ship more for less. Make supply chain data your competitive advantage.

1,904

Flexport ocean freight customers

301,357

TEUs shipped by Flexport in 2023 alone

2,732

Port pairs around the world

A carrier network as vast as the ocean

At Flexport, our carrier relationships result in faster access to available space, sailings, and ways for you to find the ideal blend of cost and transit time.

TRANSIT TIMES

Reliable transit times for better planning

Plan your supply chain with confidence using Flexport's estimated transit times, determined using machine learning models for greater reliability and accuracy. View carrier-provided transit times alongside Flexport's transit estimates to make informed decisions.

SHARPER FORESIGHT

Predictability for smoother sailings

Forecast with greater precision. Industry-leading carrier integrations mean Flexport can provide faster pricing turnarounds and Shipping Order (SO) releases, along with predictive transit times.

SERVICE OFFERINGS MADE JUST FOR YOU

More service levels for more control

Strike the balance between speed and cost that’s right for your business. Choose from multiple ocean freight shipping options, including guaranteed services, to dial into a decision based on your inventory needs.

YOUR ALL-IN-ONE PARTNER

An entire sea of ocean freight software and services all in one place

We’re a one-stop shop for all your shipment needs. From Less Than Container (LCL) and Buyer’s Consolidation to Booking Management and Order Management, we can connect all your shipment pieces together on one dedicated platform. Your supply chain deserves more than the chaos of disconnected systems.

Navigating the changing ocean market

Flexport Ocean Freight: Reliable and cost-effective shipping powered by AI

Flexport Ocean Freight delivers reliable, on-time shipping and competitive rates, even in unpredictable market conditions. Our Fulfillment Management Tool (FMT) and Boat Assignment Engine (BAE) leverage AI to automate and optimize processes, balancing cost, timeliness, and business preferences. This reduces manual tasks and improves decision-making, ensuring results and precision across 16 trade lanes (with more to come in 2025).

Workflow Management within the Flexport Forwarding App (FFA)

Streamlining freight operations with Workflow Management

Our internal Workflow Management tool streamlines freight operations by centralizing carrier bookings, customs, documentation, and multi-modal coordination, while AI-driven automation eliminates repetitive tasks. By automating 50% of FFA work items by 2025, it allows us to drive greater efficiency and focus on high-value tasks like quality assurance and client care.

Navigating-the-Suez-Canal-Situation

Blog

Navigating the Suez Canal Situation

Francis-Scott-Key-Bridge-Collision-and-Collapse

Blog

What to Expect from the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collision and Collapse

The-Shifting-Landscape-of-U.S.-China-Trade-Tariff

Blog

Unpacking the Shifting Landscape of U.S.-China Trade Tariffs

Current-Red-Sea-Disruption-is-Not-a-Resurgence-of-Covid-Era-Bottlenecks

Blog

How to Handle the Red Sea Diversions

