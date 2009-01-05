Skip to content
Stay In Stock with Flexport. Image of in-stock garments.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER

Air Freight Helps to Keep Your Top SKUs in Stock

  1. 1
    Step 1
  2. 2
    Step 2

Priority Air Shipments for Priority Products

With Flexport Air Freight, you get more predictability, flexibility and delivery speed for your high-demand goods. Book a dedicated charter for your cargo and avoid unnecessary turbulence and stockouts in your supply chain. With stable capacity and robust planning tools, Flexport takes you from order to uplift in no time.

  1. 1
    Step 1
  2. 2
    Step 2

Join 10,000+ Leading Brands on Flexport

  • bombas-logo
  • Klean kanteen logo
  • santa-cruz-logo
  • She's Birdie
  • I can’t say enough positive things about Flexport’s Air Service and what having it in our back pocket, at times when we need a quick uplift for a competitive price, has meant for our business.

    Brad Audiss

    Supply Demand Manager, Molekule

    Customers logo06-Molekule
TF-2-3x

FAST AND FLEXIBLE

Call the Shots From Your Control Tower

When goods move at the speed of air, exceptions need to be fixed faster. Flexport flags issues in real time, so you can make informed decisions on the fly. With dedicated air freight capacity on multiple routes, end-to-end visibility, and intuitive planning tools, you can meet demand, fuel growth and keep your customers happy.

Sign Up Today
SMB Campaign Air

UNLOCK EVERY OPPORTUNITY

Get Value and Visibility With Priority Air

Need something shipped in a hurry? Selling out of your top SKUs during peak season? Our priority, expedited Air Freight options gives you more control.

To ensure high-value cargo gets extraordinary care, we offer:

  • Shipment-level GPS tracking
  • In-person escorts and geofencing
  • A dedicated “support squad” staffed 24/7
  • Powerful visualization and collaboration tools
  • Ability to correct exceptions in real time
Learn More

Related Customer Stories

Fjallraven case study card image
Fjallraven Logo

How Fjällräven Has Redefined Sustainable Logistics with Flexport

CS-3-7-3x
Cloud-paper-logo 336x120

How Cloud Paper Increased Sales by 600% and Saved 1M lbs in Carbon Savings Per Year

Bombas socks 1116 x831
bombas-logo

How Socks Brand Bombas Sped Up Their Bookings by 30% and Reduced Emails by 90%