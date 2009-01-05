LIMITED-TIME OFFER
Air Freight Helps to Keep Your Top SKUs in Stock
Priority Air Shipments for Priority Products
With Flexport Air Freight, you get more predictability, flexibility and delivery speed for your high-demand goods. Book a dedicated charter for your cargo and avoid unnecessary turbulence and stockouts in your supply chain. With stable capacity and robust planning tools, Flexport takes you from order to uplift in no time.
Join 10,000+ Leading Brands on Flexport
Call the Shots From Your Control Tower
When goods move at the speed of air, exceptions need to be fixed faster. Flexport flags issues in real time, so you can make informed decisions on the fly. With dedicated air freight capacity on multiple routes, end-to-end visibility, and intuitive planning tools, you can meet demand, fuel growth and keep your customers happy.
Get Value and Visibility With Priority Air
Need something shipped in a hurry? Selling out of your top SKUs during peak season? Our priority, expedited Air Freight options gives you more control.
To ensure high-value cargo gets extraordinary care, we offer:
- Shipment-level GPS tracking
- In-person escorts and geofencing
- A dedicated “support squad” staffed 24/7
- Powerful visualization and collaboration tools
- Ability to correct exceptions in real time
