Flexport Helps Rensair Clear the Air During Global Pandemic

Clearing the Air for Global Shipments

Ghislain Liabeuf, Operations and Logistics Director at Rensair, joined the business in November 2020 during a time of increasing complexity: “The first decision I made with Christian was to switch from air to ocean freight. As we started scaling up, we were dealing with international shipping during the worst times we’d seen. We were relying on flying in all our goods from Asia to get products to clients as soon as possible. This was both an extremely expensive and unsustainable strategy.”

“One of the most challenging situations we faced during this time was working with a different forwarder when we needed to get a product from China to the UK within days - instead it took several weeks. This was the wake-up call we needed to realise something had to change,” said Hendriksen.

To enable Rensair to start shipping more goods via ocean, maintaining visibility of the supply chain to manage customer expectations was key. Through Flexport Platform’s advanced technology and data analytics and the support of a dedicated team of operations and data experts, Rensair is able to get deeper visibility into its deliveries - from pick-up at port to empty return, and real-time tracking during the shipment. This visibility, and the knowledge the Flexport team has on shipping timeframes, also allows Rensair to easily switch back to air freight when they have urgent delivery deadlines to meet which don’t meet with regular ocean lead times.

In addition to switching from air to ocean freight, Rensair took the early decision to build up stock, filling its warehouses with inventory so it was confident it could meet future customer demand. This provided more resilience across its supply chain and ensured flexibility with lead times, meaning the company was able to avoid challenges to global trade as its stock was sitting closer to its customers and could avoid any significant bottlenecks such as the Suez canal crisis.

“Now we know we can deliver by next day in the UK and within a few days for Continental Europe. We are carrying more inventory closer to clients and there is always stock ready to go,” says Liabeuf.