Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started

E-guides

  • Flexport Insights Collection Volume 2

    Tech and AI as the Cornerstone of Modern Supply Chains

  • Scenario Planning meta image

    Scenario Planning for Success A Step-by-Step Guide

  • LP Background| EMEA E-Guide | Closing The Gap In Your Supply Chain

    How to Close Your Supply Chain Gaps for Good

  • Logistics RFP Planning How To Run A Value-Driven RFP -Downloadable Guide- HERO

    How to Run a Value-Driven RFP Process [2023 Update]

  • Logistics Trends Report Hero Top Right

    2023 Logistics Trends Report

  • E-Guide Tile Soar-Above-Demand

    Soar Above Demand: Leveraging Air Freight Strategically

  • E-Guide Tile Beyond-Peak-Season

    Beyond Peak Season - Tips for Navigating Ongoing Supply Chain Uncertainty

  • E-Guide Tile Scale-Up-Your-Business 1

    Scale Up Your Business with Flexible Logistics Funding

  • E-Guide Tile Small-Steps-Towards-Sustainability

    Small Steps Towards Sustainability for a Big Impact

  • E-Guide Tile Fast-Forward-Growth

    Fast Forward Growth With Logistics Funding From Flexport Capital

  • E-Guide Tile Power-of-Forecasting

    Using the Power of Forecasting to Ensure Capacity in Peak Season and Beyond

  • SMB Playbook eGuide thumbnail

    The Logistics Manager’s Playbook

  • Brexit Checklist

    A 10-point Checklist to Prepare Your Business for Brexit

  • E-Guide Tile Ocean-2021

    The Definitive Guide to Ocean Freight Shipping in 2021

  • 5 Steps to Gain Value from Forecasting

    5 Steps to Gain Value from Forecasting

  • BCG Agility During Disruption White Paper

    How to Activate Agility During Major Disruptions in Global Trade

  • E-Guide Tile Fashion-Supply-Chain

    The Fashion Supply Chain: Lessons and Strategies to Move Fashion Forward Amid Disruption

  • E-Guide Tile ERP Systems

    How Logistics Technologies Enable ERP systems for Transformative Results

  • E-Guide Tile Lessons-from-2019

    Supply Chain Lessons from 2019: A guide to navigate global trade challenges in 2020 and beyond

  • E-Guide Tile Smart-Shipper s-Guide

    The Smart Shipper's Guide to Ocean Freight

  • E-Guide Tile Smart-CFO s-View

    The CFO's View: 5 Megatrends That Make Supply Chains Growth Engines

  • E-Guide Tile New-Finance-Solutions

    Flexport Capital: New Finance Solutions for Trade, Inventory, and Growth

  • E-Guide Tile Runway-to-Runway

    Runway to Runway: Flexibility & Speed for Fashion Through Airfreight

  • Unlocking Advantage Through Your Supply Chain

    Unlocking Advantage Through Your Supply Chain

  • From Chaos to Control: Optimizing Global Trade with Data

    From Chaos to Control: Optimizing Global Trade with Data

  • E-Guide Tile Battling-Uncertainty

    Battling Uncertainty: Inside Perspectives on the U.S.-China Trade War

  • A Logistics Manager's Guide to Freight Forwarding

    A Logistics Manager's Guide to Freight Forwarding

  • Ground Transportation

    Last Mile Reliability

    Learn More

  • Our Tech Platform

    Ocean, Air, Ground, All From the Cloud

    Learn More