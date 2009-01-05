Booking Management
Your Ocean Freight, Your Way: Smarter Allocations, Bookings, and Contracts
Full visibility meets full control. Flexport’s upgraded Booking Management tool reimagines your ocean freight workflows from end to end—with you at the helm. Manage your entire network of ocean contracts and bookings, track real-time performance data and key milestones, and optimize your allocation strategy—all on a single, easy-to-use platform.
Contracts and Bookings, Simplified
Manage ocean contracts and bookings across your entire network of providers. Optimize your planning with real-time analytics and robust forecasting—all while visualizing historical and future contract usage, carrier booking performance, and allocation utilization. Along the way, it’s easier than ever to minimize booking discrepancies and optimize inventory flow: simply fine-tune parameters based on route and date.
A Single Source of Truth
Access communications, documentation, shipment tracking, and data analysis in a single place—complete with upstream visibility into supplier and carrier workflows. Evaluate shipping volumes against contracts, with performance breakdowns by lane, carrier, country, forwarder, and validity period. Across all views of data, build graphs and other visualizations for carrier scorecarding, while automatically generating reports to track progress over time.
Better Data, More Agility
Leverage data to plan for both today and the future. Forward-looking booking data empowers you to make proactive allocation and procurement decisions to increase the agility and resilience of your supply chain.
How It Works
Suppliers place bookings on the Flexport booking app.
Leave the heavy lifting to us. In line with your allocation strategy, Flexport manages your carrier-direct and NVO contracts, books shipments on your behalf, and provides a top-to-bottom look at contract allocation and carrier booking performance.
Flexport manages communication between you, suppliers, and carriers.
We act as a central control tower for communication, keeping everyone in the loop. Along the way, we help you strengthen your carrier relationships by regularly evaluating volume attainment against carrier Minimum Quantity Commitments (MQCs).
Analyze real-time performance, forecast future shipping volumes, and automate reporting—without ever leaving your Allocation Management dashboard.
Make the most of your data, right from the get-go. Analyze and download contract-level insights and historical contract usage, project future shipping volumes, and automatically generate reports across your entire ocean network. Meanwhile, view shipment highlights and track key milestones—all on a single platform.
Take Your Booking Management Further
Frequently Asked Questions
GET STARTED