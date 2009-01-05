Skip to content
DG Course Thumbnail

4 Lessons (11 MIN)

NEW! Dangerous Goods 101

Ensure safe shipping with an overview of when and how to declare dangerous goods. Start now to take command of compliance.

3Column Air 364x182@2x

3 Lessons (7 MIN)

Airfreight 101

Learn when it’s a competitive advantage to ship via air, how cargo is uniquely loaded on a plane, and options for procuring airfreight rates.

BOL Illustration

4 Lessons (8 MIN)

Bills of Lading 101

Bills of Lading are one of the most crucial shipping documents used in global trade. Learn about their history and function in the supply chain industry.

insurance course thumbnail

3 Lessons (7 MIN)

Cargo Insurance

Learn how cargo insurance can offset loss that general policies can’t. Know the risks, so you can fit policies to your supply chain.

Classification Course Thumbnail

4 Lessons (7 MIN)

Classification 101

Decode the details of classification. Learn what all those digits mean and why they matter for your supply chain.

3Column Customs 364x182 2x

4 Lessons (8 MIN)

Customs 101

Learn the purpose of customs agencies, how they differ internationally, and where customs regulations fit into the shipment lifecycle.

Demand Planning 101 Illustration 364x182 2x

3 Lessons (6 MIN)

Demand Planning 101

Learn how inventory forecasting can help you balance the cost of maintaining inventory and potentially running out of product.

FF 101 - Header Illustration 364x182 2x

3 Lessons (5 MIN)

Freight Forwarding 101

Learn the basics of freight forwarding, how it fits into global trade, and why companies choose freight forwarders over handling the logistics themselves.

TE - Thumbnails

3 Lessons (7 MIN)

Global Trade Factors 101

Learn the key factors that impact global trade including policy, technology, macroeconomics, and more.

FCL eGuide Thumbnail
LCL eguide
2 MIN

Why Use a Freight Forwarder?

Learn why partnering with a freight forwarder to move your cargo will save your business time, money, and energy to delight your customers.

2 MIN

Where's My Stuff?

“Where is my container?” can mean something different depending on who’s asking. In this lesson you’ll discover the varying factors of tracking a shipment.

2 MIN

Larger Transportation World

Similar to how Goldilocks likes her oatmeal just right, there are some shipments that are simply too big or too small for freight forwarders to move. Nonetheless, learn how forwarders still capture 99%+ of the freight market.

4 min

Just a Big Game of Tetris?

You can’t fit everything in a plane. Learn how cargo is loaded and what the limitations are.

3 min

Why Use Airfreight?

Learn why certain industries and market conditions call for shipping via air vs. ocean.

2 MIN

Where Does Customs Fit in the Shipment Journey?

Learn why a good export makes for a good import and successful customs clearance.