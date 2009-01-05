Accelerate performance and growth for your entire supply chain. Ship to and from anywhere. Track everything. Collaborate with everyone. See what happens when data drives your decisions.
OUR VISION
One Seamless World. No More Black Box.
Look around your room. Everything you see was built all over the world. Yet, though we're more connected than ever, our ability to ship, store, and trade goods has remained fragmented. It takes up to 20 companies to move one shipment, each with its own systems and processes.
Flexport’s Platform simplifies global trade by connecting everyone in the supply chain. We’re setting a new standard for global trade.
The Next Big Platform. The First of its Kind.
Technology platforms are the way forward, powering every part of the economy: how we buy and sell, pay and get paid, and run companies in the cloud. Flexport is the next critical platform for modern businesses—the first to connect the entire ecosystem of global trade, empowering buyers, sellers and logistics providers of all sizes to grow and innovate.
Companies Of All Sizes—From Emerging Brands To Fortune 500s—Used Flexport Technology To Move Nearly $19B Of Merchandise Across 112 Countries in 2021
To Trade Is Human
We believe that global trade should work better for everyone. Our mission is to make global commerce so easy there will be more of it. This allows more people to participate in a global economy, fuels economic and job growth, and can raise living standards for all.
In Service to All
The logistics industry has been long overdue for modern tech solutions. When supply chains are fragmented, what should be predictable turns into agony as businesses and consumers are impacted by delays and cost increases. Let’s fix it.
Unlocking Innovation
When entrepreneurs are freed from a complex, inefficient global supply chain, businesses thrive, and we all benefit from innovative solutions. By connecting everyone in the global economy, we enable commerce, creativity, and progress.
Succeeding Together
Global trade has always been a joint venture. Factories, ships, planes, trucks, warehouses, all powered by technology—no one company can do it all. We believe that when knowledge and insights are accessible to everyone, we all benefit.
time saved on average every year by our customers when they use Flexport over other freight forwarders.
impacted by shipments paid for by the Flexport.org Fund, delivered by our non-profit partners.
of greenhouse gases offset, helping our customers assess and mitigate their environmental impact.
Together We Can Make Trade Easy For Everyone
Level Up
Gain the supply chain knowledge you need to make better, faster decisions. Learn straight from our experts who work in the field every day.
Read Up
The global supply chain has gained international interest. Hear what the media have to say about our company and mission.
Make a Difference
Learn how our platform for global logistics is also a platform for global good, solving humanity's biggest challenges through Flexport.org.
