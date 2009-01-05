Skip to content
GLOBAL NETWORK

A Network Effect
for Your Supply Chain

Supply chains work better when everyone works together. Connect your supply chain end-to-end in the Flexport Platform, where it’s easier than ever to ship goods, get complete visibility, and grow your business.

REACH

Achieving More with Every Milestone

89 nations

with Flexport platform users

265K+ shipping documents

digitized for speed and accuracy

4.8M+ milestones

tracked annually for greater shipment visibility

GROW

Scale into a World of Opportunity

Capitalize on Flexport’s global partner infrastructure to ship any volume of goods to and from more places in just a few clicks. Businesses of every size can grow with a logistics network that’s ready to go.

MANAGE COST

Optimize for Maximum Value

Use cost analysis tools in the Flexport Platform to optimize origins, suppliers, transport modes, and routes. Exercise greater cost control at any point with confidence.

COLLABORATION

Connection and Visibility

Manage your entire supply chain in the Flexport Platform. Real-time shipment data offers exceptional visibility and exception management. With everyone in one place, everything is easier.

A Logistics Network Built for Everyone

    CONNECTIVITY

    Take Control of Your Supply Chain

    With Flexport, you can access nearly any port in the world and cover ground end to end. Ship any volume. Find the right mix of cost and speed, clear goods at customs, and get actionable data to help scale your business.

    CASE STUDY

    Ergobaby Embraces Digital Logistics

    A baby carrier company optimizes global operations with logistics visibility.

    Read More

