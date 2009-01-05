PARCEL
Hassle-free,
affordable shipping
Purchase and print discounted shipping labels to support your ecommerce business. Through our carrier network, we’ll pick up, sort, and deliver your orders at speed to delight your customers.
What are the benefits of Flexport’s Parcel service?
No hidden fees
All-in parcel pricing includes order pickup, sorting, and delivery. We’ll negotiate terms and discounted shipping rates with carriers so you never have to worry about unexpected fees or surcharges.
Speed & reliability
We offer 1-5 day expedited shipping and 1-7 day standard shipping, so you can choose the shipping speed you need to delight your customers.
Big service at a small price
Enjoy discounted pricing with curated regional and national carriers through a single API integration, without having to manage complex contracts and pricing negotiations.
Unlock cost savings & fast international delivery with Air Freight & Parcel
We combine our extensive air freight network with our customs expertise and our affordable last mile carrier rates—shipping from factory floor to customer door in 3-10 days.
Supported Parcel integrations
We can support Merchants who use EasyPost, Extensiv, ProShip, and other partners. We can also connect merchants via direct API integration.
For direct API integrations, we’ll partner with your developer team to create a solution tailored to your needs.