Glossary
Boost Your Supply Chain Terminology
A
B
C
- CAIN (Customs Assigned Importer Number)
- CBM (Cubic Meter)
- CBP (Customs and Border Protection)
- CDS | Customs Declaration Service
- CES (Centralized Examination Station)
- CFS (Container Freight Station)
- CFS (Container Freight Station) Cut-off
- CFS (Container Freight Station) Fee
- CHED | Common Health Entry Document
- CHIEF
- CITES | Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora
- CTPAT
- CY (Container Yard) Cutoff
- Cargo Insurance
- Cargo Insurance Coverage Limits
- Cargo Owners Liability Coverage
- Cargo Ready Date (CRD)
- Carrier
- Cartage
- Chassis
- Chassis Fee
- Chassis Pool
- Chassis Split
- Chinese New Year (CNY)
- Clean Truck Fee
- Closed Area
- Co-Loader
- Commerce Control List (CCL)
- Commercial Invoice
- Common Carrier
- Compliance Assessment
- Concealed Damage Coverage
- Consignee
- Consolidation
- Container
- Container Yard (CY)
- Continuous Customs Bond
- Contract of Carriage
- Control of Damaged Goods
- Countervailing Duties
- Country of Origin
- Country of Origin Marking
- Customs Bond
- Customs Broker
- Customs Business
- Customs Clearance
- Customs Entry
- Customs Exam
- Customs Exam Fee
- Customs Procedure Codes
- Customs Valuation
D
- Debris Removal
- Declared Value Coverage
- Deconsolidation
- Deductible
- Deferment Fee
- Deferment or Postponed VAT Accounting
- Delivery Labor Fee
- Delivery Order
- Demurrage
- Detention
- Devanning
- Direct or Indirect Customs Representation
- Disbursement Service Fee
- Domestic Inland Transit
- Double Blind Shipment
- Drayage
- Drop
- Drop Fee
- Drop and Pick
- Dry Run
- Dry Van Shipping
- Duty
- Duty Drawback
E
- E2 | Import Entry Acceptance Advice
- EBS (Emergency Bunker Surcharge)
- EIN (Employer Identification Number)
- ELD (Electronic Logging Device)
- EORI (Economic Operator Registration and Identification)
- EXW (Ex Works)
- Export Control Classification Number (ECCN)
- Export Declaration
- Export License
- Express Bill of Lading
- External Transit (T1)
F
- FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon)
- FBA ID
- FCA (Free Carrier)
- FCL (Full Container Load)
- FDA (Food and Drug Administration)
- FEU (Forty-foot Equivalent Unit)
- FLEGT | Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade
- FOB (Free on Board)
- FTA (Free Trade Agreement)
- FTL (Full Truckload)
- Federal Maritime Commission (FMC)
- First Sale Valuation
- Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ)
- Forklift
- Fuel Surcharge (FSC)
G
H
I
J
K
L
M
N
O
P
- PGA (Partner Government Agency)
- POA (Power of Attorney)
- PSS (Peak Season Surcharge)
- Packing List (PL)
- Pallet
- Pallet Exchange Fee
- Particular Average
- Per Diem Charge
- Periodic Monthly Statement (PMS)
- Pier Pass Fee
- Port filings
- Power of Attorney
- Pre-Pull
- Preferential Duties
- Prior Disclosure
- Professional Service Fees
Q
R
S
T
U
V
W
X
Y
Z
FLEXU: Now Enrolling
Your Quickest Path to Supply Chain Expertise
FlexU courses feature short video tutorials taught by seasoned logistics experts. Sign up today.
Sign-Up for Our Smart Commerce Newsletter
Explore insider perspectives, news, and expert advice for retail and e-commerce brands.