Returns

Returns Management
Made Simple

Having a single returns partner allows for greater control of your returned inventory and can be managed all under one roof. With Flexport Returns, we enable merchants to focus more on growth and less on logistic complexities.

One Simple Integrated Platform

Save Money and Focus on Growing

Unlock unparalleled savings with Flexport Returns and channel your resources into scaling your business. Our commitment to transparent, competitive pricing ensures you receive value and eliminates uncertainties around additional costs.

Accelerate Restocking with Rapid Return Processing

We’ll process your returns within 3 business days and allow you to maintain strong coverage. Reduce the need for additional building space and consolidate your inventory into one network.

Streamline Operations and Reclaim Your Time

Eliminate the tedious back-and-forth with buyers and the manual handling of inspecting returns. Flexport becomes your dedicated returns management partner, allowing you to save invaluable time and improve buyer satisfaction.

How it Works

Return order is created by merchant in Seller Portal or through integration tools (ex. Loop) along with return label.

Package arrives at our processing facility.

Items are opened and graded through SOP within 72 hours of arrival.

Sellable items are restocked directly back to FC, non-sellable items can be disposed of, donated or stored for “Return-to-Merchant” (Beta Feature).

Seller Portal and integrated tool (e.g. Loop, ReturnGO, Narvar) is updated with the outcome of the return inspection. Refund is issued automatically if it’s a 100% match via integration tools setting that meets your business requirements.

Integration Partners

Transform Your Returns Process with Flexport

