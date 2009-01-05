careers
Help Move the World Forward
Flexport’s mission is to make global commerce so easy there will be more of it. Our solutions are powered by innovative technology and exceptional people. We’re shaping the future of a $8.6T industry by reimagining how brands move goods— fast, with confidence, and at scale.
Want to tackle global challenges that have an impact on business, society, and the environment? Come join us.
Our Values
Empower the Client
Customer obsession is the foundation of our culture. We are successful only when our customers are winning consistently.
Play the Long Game
There are no shortcuts. We operate with integrity, putting safety, compliance, and long-term customer trust ahead of short term gains.
Act Like an Entrepreneur
We are principled entrepreneurs who live in reality but are never satisfied with the status quo. We are endlessly curious and constantly seek to create meaningful change.
Simplify
We turn complexity into clarity. We challenge assumptions, eliminate unnecessary steps, and streamline processes to create reliable, scalable solutions. We communicate clearly and concisely and celebrate simplicity.
Win as a Team
We solve problems for our customers as one global team. We break down silos, collaborate across departments and time zones, and never let hierarchy or bureaucracy stand in the way of doing what’s right.
Tonnes of greenhouse gases from transportation offset, thanks to the sustainability programs by Flexport’s impact arm Flexport.org.
The size of the global logistics market. Ever wondered how a smartphone that starts as an idea—and hundreds of parts sourced from around the world—ends up in your hand? That's the global supply chain at work.
Funding we’ve already raised from some of the best investors in the game who believe in our mission, our products, and our people. They’re helping us accelerate our global operations and our long-term growth.
Recognized For Being a Great Place to Work
Your Growth
Endless Opportunities
Benefits
Premium Perks for Premium Talent
From paid medical coverage to catered lunches, out-of-office events, and flexible PTO, we make sure you have everything you need to do your best work, be your authentic self, and feel a sense of belonging. We don’t settle for less than the best for our employees and believe that our benefits should reflect that.
Flexibility
We measure success by impact, not the number of hours worked. Flexible PTO policies and accommodating schedules ensure you’ll get time off when you need it to relax and recharge.
Employee Care
Comprehensive medical benefits, substantial parental leave, and offices with fully-stocked kitchens and catered meals are a few of the ways we care for your physical wellbeing.
Community
Join local happy hours, do good with paid time off to volunteer, and accept invites to game nights, book clubs, and many other employee-led community events.
Professional Development
Continuously learn and grow through our Speaker Series talks, leadership development series, cross-department hack-a-thons, global mobility, mentoring programs, and more.
Investment
We view our employees as the true owners of Flexport. That’s why we offer an employee-friendly equity plan (RSUs), competitive compensation, performance bonuses, and retirement plans.
Recognized for Innovation and Doing Good
Ready to Apply?
GLOBAL LOCATIONS
Find Your Nearest Office
As a global company that operates across continents and time zones, we’re looking for talented people worldwide. Browse roles by location or search by department.
Still Have Questions?
