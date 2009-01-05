Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started

careers

Help Move the World Forward

Flexport’s mission is to make global commerce so easy there will be more of it. Our solutions are powered by innovative technology and exceptional people. We’re shaping the future of a $8.6T industry by reimagining how brands move goods— fast, with confidence, and at scale.

Want to tackle global challenges that have an impact on business, society, and the environment? Come join us.

Careers img header

Our Values

The foundation of Flexport’s culture is and must always be customer obsession. Only when all of our customers are winning consistently and sustainably can we consider ourselves successful.

Empower the Client

Customer obsession is the foundation of our culture. We are successful only when our customers are winning consistently.

02 PlaytheLongGame Light

Play the Long Game

There are no shortcuts. We operate with integrity, putting safety, compliance, and long-term customer trust ahead of short term gains.

03 ActLikeanEntrepreneur Light

Act Like an Entrepreneur

We are principled entrepreneurs who live in reality but are never satisfied with the status quo. We are endlessly curious and constantly seek to create meaningful change.

04 Simplify Light

Simplify

We turn complexity into clarity. We challenge assumptions, eliminate unnecessary steps, and streamline processes to create reliable, scalable solutions. We communicate clearly and concisely and celebrate simplicity.

05 WinasaTeam Light

Win as a Team

We solve problems for our customers as one global team. We break down silos, collaborate across departments and time zones, and never let hierarchy or bureaucracy stand in the way of doing what’s right.

300K+

Tonnes of greenhouse gases from transportation offset, thanks to the sustainability programs by Flexport’s impact arm Flexport.org.

$8.6T

The size of the global logistics market. Ever wondered how a smartphone that starts as an idea—and hundreds of parts sourced from around the world—ends up in your hand? That's the global supply chain at work.

$2.3B

Funding we’ve already raised from some of the best investors in the game who believe in our mission, our products, and our people. They’re helping us accelerate our global operations and our long-term growth.

Recognized For Being a Great Place to Work

TIME 100 Most Influential Companies
Enterprise Tech 30
Forbes Best Startup Employers

The Pace is Fast, Our Commitments are Solid

Your Growth

Endless Opportunities

We are committed to your growth, starting with your Flexport onboarding. You’ll deep dive into all things Flexport and the tools for you to succeed. Then continue your development with a healthy learning budget, leadership development programs, and mentorship opportunities.

Careers Growth img

  • Your Growth

    Endless Opportunities

    We are committed to your growth, starting with your Flexport onboarding. You’ll deep dive into all things Flexport and the tools for you to succeed. Then continue your development with a healthy learning budget, leadership development programs, and mentorship opportunities.

    Careers Growth img
    • We’re in one of the last major industries untouched by the Internet. It’s untouched because no one else has figured out how to coordinate the complexity involved.

      Ryan Petersen

      Founder & CEO

    Benefits

    Premium Perks for Premium Talent

    From paid medical coverage to catered lunches, out-of-office events, and flexible PTO, we make sure you have everything you need to do your best work, be your authentic self, and feel a sense of belonging. We don’t settle for less than the best for our employees and believe that our benefits should reflect that.

    C-6-3x

    Benefits

    Premium Perks for Premium Talent

    From paid medical coverage to catered lunches, out-of-office events, and flexible PTO, we make sure you have everything you need to do your best work, be your authentic self, and feel a sense of belonging. We don’t settle for less than the best for our employees and believe that our benefits should reflect that.

    Flexibility

    We measure success by impact, not the number of hours worked. Flexible PTO policies and accommodating schedules ensure you’ll get time off when you need it to relax and recharge.

    Employee Care

    Comprehensive medical benefits, substantial parental leave, and offices with fully-stocked kitchens and catered meals are a few of the ways we care for your physical wellbeing.

    Community

    Join local happy hours, do good with paid time off to volunteer, and accept invites to game nights, book clubs, and many other employee-led community events.

    Professional Development

    Continuously learn and grow through our Speaker Series talks, leadership development series, cross-department hack-a-thons, global mobility, mentoring programs, and more.

    Investment

    We view our employees as the true owners of Flexport. That’s why we offer an employee-friendly equity plan (RSUs), competitive compensation, performance bonuses, and retirement plans.

    Recognized for Innovation and Doing Good

    • fast-company-R2
    • cnbc-disruptor-award-R3
    • inc-best-R3
    • interbrand-R2
    • freight-tech-R2

    Ready to Apply?

    Departments
    Location
    View Openings
    C-2-3x

    GLOBAL LOCATIONS

    Find Your Nearest Office

    As a global company that operates across continents and time zones, we’re looking for talented people worldwide. Browse roles by location or search by department.

    Browse All Locations

    Still Have Questions?

    Your Next Role Awaits

    Departments
    Location
    View Openings