Engineering
Building the Technology That's Simplifying Global Trade
Who We Are
Use Modern Tools to Solve Historic Problems
At the intersection of trade and the internet, Flexport engineering is disrupting the age-old freight forwarding industry. We're looking for innovative, passionate people to build the digital technologies that will make shipping around the world easier and more efficient.
An Environment Built for Problem Solvers
Our engineers are taking on huge and unique challenges: to start with, our teams are creating a data model that represents all the complexities of logistics in a way that’s true to reality, yet easy to understand and access. Plus, our clients and the supply chains we support are global. So we don’t roll out our products on a small scale – they’re operating for the businesses we partner with around the world right away.
Collaborative and Swift-Moving
Flexport is growing very quickly, and so is our product -- we welcome questions and unique ideas. Our engineers are empowered to identify critical projects, strategically prioritize them, and execute them. You decide how to get us to where we want to go.
Don’t know much about freight forwarding? Neither do most engineers when they start, but you’ll develop expertise by collaborating and learning with your team. Plus, because so much of our software is for our internal operations teams, you’ll often get to work directly with your users!
