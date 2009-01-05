Flexport Helps Victoria Plum Achieve Ambitious Growth Plans in Challenging Markets

Overview

Founded in 2001, Victoria Plum is a fast growing bathroom eCommerce brand that helps over 2 million customers across the UK achieve their own “Little Bathroom Victories”, as the company calls them.

Operating a diverse and large supply chain, the Victoria Plum business successfully reacted to the severe disruption of the global movement of goods and materials caused by Covid-19 with a combination of agile commercial thinking and carefully devised contingency plans.

The nature of Victoria Plum’s operation means that one customer renovating one bathroom will typically buy a range of goods involving multiple manufacturers; each with their own unique supply chain challenges. As a result, making sure the range of items that make up a bathroom - from a toilet, to sink and shower - are each manufactured, shipped and delivered to the customer at the same time is a complicated process.

The goal of Victoria Plum’s operations team is to ensure customers receive a seamless experience, with one order and one delivery, irrespective of the multiple factories and locations goods are coming from in the world.