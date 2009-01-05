Mainstage Session

Rethinking Ocean Freight from The Ground Up

What are the fundamental changes in technology, business and relationship management that need to take place to make a stronger, better global shipping industry? How can we move forward, and avoid returning to the status quo? Industry leaders discuss two popular solutions -- performance-based pricing and product differentiations -- the merits, work to be done, and opportunities. Nerijus Poskus, VP, Global Ocean Strategy, Flexport Konstantina Georgaki, Director, Ocean Platform Partnerships, Flexport Camille Egloff, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG