FWD21: All The Mainstage Sessions
Mainstage Session
Empowering The Ecosystem: How We Break This Vicious Market Cycle
Global trade is at a critical tipping point. Is it broken? Can we fix it? How? Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen explores how centuries of mistrust between global trade parties have hindered a truly equitable system of trade, and where we can repair those bonds with technology, better partnerships, and some hard work. Ryan Petersen, CEO, Flexport
Mainstage Session
Rethinking Ocean Freight from The Ground Up
What are the fundamental changes in technology, business and relationship management that need to take place to make a stronger, better global shipping industry? How can we move forward, and avoid returning to the status quo? Industry leaders discuss two popular solutions -- performance-based pricing and product differentiations -- the merits, work to be done, and opportunities. Nerijus Poskus, VP, Global Ocean Strategy, Flexport Konstantina Georgaki, Director, Ocean Platform Partnerships, Flexport Camille Egloff, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG
Mainstage Session
One Click to Go Europe
An informative, actionable conversation on accelerating international expansion, with a focus on scaling into Europe. Trade experts will discuss everything from trade financing and customs considerations, to inventory management and forecast, to overall strategy. Tom Gould, VP Global Customs, Flexport Chris Rogers, Chief Supply Chain Economist, Flexport Indre Milukaite, Senior Director of Accounts & General Manager, Flexport
Mainstage Session
Scanning the Horizon: A Conversation with Lars Jensen
It’s a fool’s errand to try and predict the future, but that doesn’t mean we can’t prepare for the yearly cycles. Join Anders Schulze and Lars Jensen as they discuss what to watch for in 2022. Anders Schulze, VP, Global Head of Ocean Freight & Trucking, Flexport Lars Jensen, CEO & Partner, Vespucci Maritime
Mainstage Session
Lessons from a Turbulent Year in Airfreight
The air market is on a long road to recovery, with spikes in demand, rates and volatility becoming the norm. How are today’s top brands, carriers and logistics providers navigating? In this moderated discussion experts discuss their experiences, lessons learned, and how they’re planning for the future. Neel Jones Shah, EVP, Global Head of Air Freight, Flexport Michael Steen, EVP & Chief Commerical Officer, Atlas Air Matthew Smith, Senior Director, Global Trade & Transporation Operations, Western Digital Corporation
Mainstage Session
Future of Global Trade Technology
At a crossroads in global logistics, plagued by transit delays, congestion and crushing demand, what’s the role of logistics technology and strategic partnerships? In this wide ranging discussion, Journal of Commerce Senior Technology Editor, and Moderator, Eric Johnson, speaks with Flexport Chief Technology Officer, James Chen, and Convoy Chief Product Officer, Ziad Ismail on the future of global trade technology, their philosophies on the future of the industry, and how we build stronger bonds between global trade participants. James Chen, CTO, Flexport Ziad Ismail, Chief Product Officer, Convoy Eric Johnson, Senior Technology Editor, Journal of Commerce
Mainstage Session
A Conversation with Everlane’s Kimberley Smith, Chief Supply Chain Officer
How do you maintain your commitment to supply chain transparency amidst a global pandemic, changes in consumer preferences and not one but two atypical holiday shopping seasons? In this discussion, Everlane Chief Supply Chain Officer, Kimberley Smith, shares how her team navigated these challenges and more. Will Urban , CRO, Flexport Kimberley Smith, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Everlane
Mainstage Session
What the Flexport Platform Reveals About Global Trade
Join Flexport Chief Economist, Dr. Phil Levy and COO, Sanne Manders, as they help us synthesize where we are today, the global economy in 2021, and examine global shipping trends sourced from Flexport Platform trade data. Dr. Phil Levy, Chief Economist, Flexport Sanne Manders, COO, Flexport