Streamlined Collaboration

After doing a trial with Flexport, Santa Cruz decided to switch over 100% of their business. “We simply needed more visibility into where our shipments were,” recalls Jensen. “With Flexport, we save so much time because all the tracking and shipment data we need are updated in real time on the platform.”

Along with their buyers, several Santa Cruz suppliers and its warehouse receiving and accounts payable teams work together on Flexport day-to-day. “We’ve always got Flexport open on a tab at work. We’ve gone from communicating back and forth over email to all staying in sync on the Flexport platform,” says Jensen. “Flexport makes a huge impact on the way our team works because we’re able to collaborate so much more easily.”

One of the greatest benefits of centralized collaboration has been less confusion between teams. “If a shipment is delayed, instead of waiting for an update from us, our warehouse team receives an alert in real-time so they update their schedules. Those time-critical notifications make a huge difference.”

The Flexport Difference

With Flexport, Santa Cruz has also been able to dive deeper into its supply chain. “We’ve started using Flexport’s reporting and analytics feature to pull historical data such as landed cost per SKU and container utilization to make more strategic decisions,” says Jensen.

Beyond the benefits of the platform, Jensen says the best part of working with Flexport has been the account team she works with. “We don’t have a logistics department, and with Flexport, we don’t need one. We have a true partner in our freight forwarding team, and for us that makes all the difference.”