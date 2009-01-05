There are several reasons why you may want cargo insurance:

To protect against loss or damage: Cargo insurance can provide financial protection in the event that your goods are lost or damaged during transportation. To meet contract requirements: Your agreements with your buyers might require that you have cargo insurance in place. This ensures that the goods are protected during transit, and can also provide peace of mind for both parties. To meet regulatory requirements in some countries: Some countries may require that goods being shipped to or from their ports be insured.

Overall, cargo insurance can provide valuable protection for your business and help to ensure that your goods are transported safely and securely.