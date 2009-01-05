Does Flexport Offer Cargo Insurance?
Flexport offers all-risk cargo insurance for each shipment, which is included on the invoice.
How Can I Conduct A Policy Analysis?
An insurance policy analysis involves reviewing and evaluating the terms and conditions of an insurance policy to determine whether it meets the needs and risks of the insured party.
How Do You Calculate Total Insured Value?
The total insured value (TIV) is an insurance term that details the total value that will be covered as part of purchasing an insurance policy. For cargo insurance, this is calculated based on a combination of the commercial invoice (CI) value of the goods, freight charges, customs & duties charges, and potentially an additional incremental amount to offset market price fluctuations or unforeseen administrative expenses (e.g., claim preparation, legal fees, storage fees for damaged goods). This TIV value is then multiplied by a premium rate to determine the premium amount charged for the coverage.
How Long Does It Take To Pay Out A Cargo Insurance Claim?
The length of time it takes to pay out a cargo insurance claim can vary depending on a number of factors, including the complexity and the size of the claim, the availability of supporting documentation, and the terms and conditions of the insurance policy.
How Much Does Cargo Insurance Cost?
The cost of cargo insurance can vary widely depending on a number of factors, including the type and value of the goods, the transportation, the origin and destination, and the level of coverage.
What Are The Risks Of Not Purchasing Cargo Insurance?
The risks of not purchasing cargo insurance can be significant, and it is important to carefully consider the right level of cargo insurance for your business.
What Factors Should You Consider When Deciding To Purchase Either Per Shipment Or An Annual Policy For Your Cargo Shipments?
There are several factors to consider when deciding whether to purchase per shipment or an annual policy for cargo insurance.
What Is An Insurance Broker Who Specializes In Cargo Insurance?
A cargo insurance broker is a licensed professional who specializes in helping clients obtain cargo insurance coverage.
What’s The Difference Between A Single Transaction And Continuous Transaction Customs Bond?
A customs bond is a financial guarantee that is required by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for certain types of import transactions.
What’s The Difference Between Cargo Insurance And Cargo Liability Insurance?
Cargo insurance and cargo liability insurance are two types of insurance that come into play when cargo is lost or damaged.
Who Can I Purchase Cargo Insurance From?
Cargo insurance can be purchased from a variety of sources, including insurance brokers, insurance companies, and online insurance providers.
Why Do I Need Cargo Insurance?
Cargo insurance can provide valuable protection for your business and help to ensure that your goods are transported safely and securely.
Why Should I Purchase Cargo Insurance Instead Of Using My Business' Existing Commercial Insurance?
There are several reasons why it may be advisable to purchase cargo insurance in addition to your business' existing commercial insurance.
Back to Help Center
Help Center
Cargo Insurance
Frequently asked questions about Cargo Insurance.