Digital Freight Forwarder

Shipping From China to the USA and Beyond

Find your ideal export strategy to China. Flexport teams in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong support clients across the world. Join them in using our platform for global logistics to unlock your supply chain.

China major ports
China Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.

See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform

Approach China With Insight

Choose Your Export Port Carefully

China provides many port choices. Proximity to supplier must be weighed against ease of reaching the port and scheduling departures from it. Our experts can help you decide.

Plan Around Major Holidays

There are three major holidays that greatly affect manufacturing schedules and global trade flows. They are Chinese New Year in January, May Day, and Golden Week in early October.

Prepare for Typhoon Season

July to September is typhoon season when storms can cause ports to be temporarily closed. When conditions worsen, speed of information and agility can protect your supply chain.

Grow Your China Trade Strategy

China makes much of what the world takes. Flexport gives you the visiblity and control to take greater advantage of all that China offers.

Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Ocean Freight

When shipping to or from China, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Freight

Get China-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.