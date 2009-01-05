Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started

Our Product

Picture your perfect supply chain. Now open your eyes.

Rely on the Flexport platform for one shared, real-time view of your supply chain—plus exception management, customs info, and landed costs.

A Control Tower for Your Supply Chain Illustration

A Control Tower for Your Supply Chain

Say goodbye to endless spreadsheets, emails, and headaches and say hello to your team’s new single source of truth. Shipment tracking at the SKU level. Landed costs. Insights. Analytics. Accurate answers for everyone on the Flexport platform.

Group 686

Extinguish Fires With Exception Management

Your dashboard shows you the exceptions you need to manage and the insights you care about. Plus, with visual alerts and updates from your Flexport team, you get the visibility you need to take back control of your supply chain.

Group 687

Track More Relevant Information

Stop sifting through your inbox to find information about your shipments. We offer shipment-specific messaging: every shipment includes an activity feed and in-line message thread to show what’s been done and what needs to happen next.

Group 688

Make Your Supply Chain Your Business Guru

Unlock your supply chain data to make better business decisions. Evaluate landed costs, container utilization, and carbon emissions per shipment, or build custom reports to answer your most pressing questions in moments.

More Resources For You

How Molekule Filters out Inefficiency with Flexport Airfreight Illustration

CUSTOMER SUCCESS

How Molekule Filters out Inefficiency with Flexport Airfreight

Takeaways from FORWARD20 Illustration

Blog

Takeaways from FORWARD20: Velocity, Transport Mode Mixes...

End to end visibility is critical for supply chains to operate successfully, especially when shipping containers. A recent webinar addressed best practices to integrate discrete subsegments of the supply chain for greater transparency.

Blog

The Cost of Poor Visibility to Supply Chain and Inventory Management