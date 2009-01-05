Our Product
Picture your perfect supply chain. Now open your eyes.
Rely on the Flexport platform for one shared, real-time view of your supply chain—plus exception management, customs info, and landed costs.
A Control Tower for Your Supply Chain
Say goodbye to endless spreadsheets, emails, and headaches and say hello to your team’s new single source of truth. Shipment tracking at the SKU level. Landed costs. Insights. Analytics. Accurate answers for everyone on the Flexport platform.
Extinguish Fires With Exception Management
Your dashboard shows you the exceptions you need to manage and the insights you care about. Plus, with visual alerts and updates from your Flexport team, you get the visibility you need to take back control of your supply chain.
Track More Relevant Information
Stop sifting through your inbox to find information about your shipments. We offer shipment-specific messaging: every shipment includes an activity feed and in-line message thread to show what’s been done and what needs to happen next.
Make Your Supply Chain Your Business Guru
Unlock your supply chain data to make better business decisions. Evaluate landed costs, container utilization, and carbon emissions per shipment, or build custom reports to answer your most pressing questions in moments.