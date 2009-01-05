AIR FREIGHT QUOTE
Take Informed Decisions for Your Air Freight Quote
Every supply chain has unique shipping needs. That is why all of our quotes are tailored to your specific requirements.
If you have daily or weekly air freight shipments, simply connect with one of our experts by filling out the form and we will provide you with a detailed air freight quote.
Understand Your Air Freight Quotes
While it's important to consider freight rates or charges such as handling costs and customs clearance fees, it is crucial to keep in mind that these charges are only part of the total cost of shipping.
To ensure you're making the best decision for your business, you also need to consider other factors such as reliability, side conditions such as additional warehouse fees and accessorial charges.
Flexport is committed to transparency, so our air freight quotes clearly outline each individual charge.
About Flexport
We believe trade can move the human race forward. That's why it's our mission to make global trade easy for everyone.
Flexport moves freight globally by air, ocean, rail, and truck for the world's leading brands. We deliver deep visibility and control, low and predictable supply chain costs, and faster and more reliable transit times.
Our platform is the first to connect the entire ecosystem of global trade, empowering buyers, sellers and logistics providers of all sizes to grow and innovate.
Stick to the Plan with Predictable Bookings
Seamless technology connects everyone on one centralized Platform. With stable capacity and robust planning tools, predictability is built into bookings. Now that’s flying high.
Catch Issues in Time for Takeoff
When goods move at the speed of air, exceptions need to be fixed faster. The Flexport Platform flags the unexpected in real time, so your just-in-time supply chain can stay on time.
See Where Air Freight Really Lands on Value
The Flexport Platform helps compare costs across modes and determine landed costs down to the SKU. Pull analytics in just a few clicks to plan with your team or make decisions on the fly.
Look Beyond Just Air Freight Quotes
Keep an eye on the total cost of shipping: Business-critical metrics—think transit times, landed costs, and schedule reliability—are just clicks away on the Flexport Platform. Drive better strategy with advanced reporting.
Ready To Get Started with Flexport?
Connect to our experts for your air freight quote.