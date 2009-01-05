Flexport Control Tower
Real-time visibility & control across your supply chain
Flexport Control Tower gives you real-time visibility and analytics in one seamless platform down to the SKU level. Optimize performance, reduce costs, drive predictability and take control with end-to-end insights at your fingertips.
Leverage Flexport’s Control Tower even when we aren’t moving your goods
Our technology offers booking management, order management, and supply chain optimization to increase efficiency and reduce costs. On average, early customers who used Control Tower saved up to 10% on their freight costs.
Booking Management
Booking Management provides you visibility and control, now with new dashboards including Carrier Performance, Shipment Execution, and Allocation Management. This granularity empowers customers to have full accountability for carriers and logistics service providers in a single pane of glass.
Order Management
Our Order Management solution provides you with the data and insights to make smarter decisions by leveraging your purchase orders to produce product-level data and insights, including the ordered, booked and in-transit units and Supplier Scorecards.
Supply Chain Optimization
We provide proactive recommendations to enhance container utilization and reduce costs through improved routings. For example, we will identify opportunities to convert air freight to ocean freight to optimize your overall cost structure.
Flexport's early Control Tower clients have achieved 10% average savings on freight costs.
Flexport's supply chain optimization tool has identified opportunities for customers to increase container utilization by 7% on average.
Take control of your supply chain with Flexport Control Tower.
