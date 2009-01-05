Omnichannel Seller Portal
End-to-End Supply Chain Management
Connect and automate your supply chain - from international freight all the way through fulfillment and returns - with Flexport’s Omnichannel Seller Portal.
We handle everything from factory floor
to customer door or retail store
Flexport’s Omnichannel Seller Portal enables end-end control and automation of your supply chain: Ocean freight, Air freight, Trucking, Storage, Prep, Replenishment, E-commerce fulfillment, B2B fulfillment, Parcel, Returns
How It Works
Connect Your Store
We integrate with 50+ ecommerce and retailer platforms including Shopify, Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, and more.
Send Us Your Inventory
Inbound your products into our warehouse network, and our AI-powered software will find the most optimal, cost-effective, and reliable way to get them to anywhere you need.
Start Selling
Once we receive your inventory, we automatically enable you to sell your products in all the places you want to reach customers.
Maintain Compliance with DTC Dropshipping
Flexport's new dropshipping service allows you to fulfill and stay compliant with orders from over 50 retailers, including Costco, directly from our DTC network.
Ship Anywhere, Sell Everywhere, Grow Faster
Move Products Globally with Ease
Flexport simplifies international shipping to over 200 countries with tailored DDP and DDU options, seamlessly integrating with platforms like Shopify Managed Markets and Passport.
Sell in More Places
Add a new storefront and begin selling in just a few clicks. By managing a single pool of inventory, Flexport reduces the need to increase inventory, complexity, and costs.
Inbound Once and We’ll Do the Rest
Our AI-powered software automates demand planning, moving your product closest to your customers to ensure fast and reliable delivery.
Stay In-Stock and Sell More
Set your desired inventory levels and establish automatic replenishment rules to ensure you never lose a sale again due to out-of-stocks.
Flexible Delivery Options
Choose from Two-Day Expedited, Three-Day Expedited, our dynamic Flexpedited service, and Standard 5-7 Business Day delivery.
Increase Sales with Fast Delivery
Boost sales by up to 25% by automatically displaying fast delivery speeds on your storefront and checkout pages.
Connect your supply chain and business data with NetSuite
Fully integrate your business’s ecosystem with your supply chain data through Flexport’s pre-built integrations with NetSuite. Send your freight and fulfillment data directly to NetSuite with one seamless integration.
average sales increase powered by fast fulfillment
of orders shipped within one business day
of orders delivered on time
Frequently Asked Questions
