Omnichannel Seller Portal

End-to-End Supply Chain Management

Connect and automate your supply chain - from international freight all the way through fulfillment and returns - with Flexport’s Omnichannel Seller Portal.

We handle everything from factory floor
to customer door or retail store

Flexport’s Omnichannel Seller Portal enables end-end control and automation of your supply chain: Ocean freight, Air freight, Trucking, Storage, Prep, Replenishment, E-commerce fulfillment, B2B fulfillment, Parcel, Returns

How It Works

Connect Your Store

We integrate with 50+ ecommerce and retailer platforms including Shopify, Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, and more.

Send Us Your Inventory

Inbound your products into our warehouse network, and our AI-powered software will find the most optimal, cost-effective, and reliable way to get them to anywhere you need.

Start Selling

Once we receive your inventory, we automatically enable you to sell your products in all the places you want to reach customers.

Maintain Compliance with DTC Dropshipping

Flexport's new dropshipping service allows you to fulfill and stay compliant with orders from over 50 retailers, including Costco, directly from our DTC network.

Ship Anywhere, Sell Everywhere, Grow Faster

Move Products Globally with Ease

Flexport simplifies international shipping to over 200 countries with tailored DDP and DDU options, seamlessly integrating with platforms like Shopify Managed Markets and Passport.

Sell in More Places

Add a new storefront and begin selling in just a few clicks. By managing a single pool of inventory, Flexport reduces the need to increase inventory, complexity, and costs.

Inbound Once and We’ll Do the Rest

Our AI-powered software automates demand planning, moving your product closest to your customers to ensure fast and reliable delivery.

Stay In-Stock and Sell More

Set your desired inventory levels and establish automatic replenishment rules to ensure you never lose a sale again due to out-of-stocks.

Flexible Delivery Options

Choose from Two-Day Expedited, Three-Day Expedited, our dynamic Flexpedited service, and Standard 5-7 Business Day delivery.

Increase Sales with Fast Delivery

Boost sales by up to 25% by automatically displaying fast delivery speeds on your storefront and checkout pages.

Connect your supply chain and business data with NetSuite

Fully integrate your business’s ecosystem with your supply chain data through Flexport’s pre-built integrations with NetSuite. Send your freight and fulfillment data directly to NetSuite with one seamless integration.

  • Flexport strategically places inventory close to our customer demand, allowing us to deliver our shoes in 3 days or less without our own operations team being involved. This has been an absolute game-changer for the Kizik business.

    Jason Lee

    COO, Kizik

25%

average sales increase powered by fast fulfillment

99%

of orders shipped within one business day

98%

of orders delivered on time

Frequently Asked Questions

