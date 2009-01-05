Omnichannel Seller Portal

Non-compliance refers to situations where products sent to our partner fulfillment centers are not packaged or labeled correctly, or they fall under our list of restricted items. When your SKUs are non-compliant, Flexport and the fulfillment center need to take corrective actions before the products can be received and made available for sale. Learn more about non-compliance.

If this is a concern with suppliers, Prep is an optional service that you can use to sell across more channels, avoid costly inventory issues, and ensure your products are ready to meet demand. You can mix and match Prep with any of our other solutions like DTC Fulfillment, Replenishment, or Returns in order to customize your own logistics infrastructure. Learn more about Flexport’s Prep services.