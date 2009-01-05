Skip to content
eCommerce Fulfillment

Faster delivery to accelerate sales everywhere

Streamline your eCommerce fulfillment operations today with Flexport, the only 3PL that can handle your end-to-end logistics, including freight, distribution, and eCommerce and DTC fulfillment.

The advantage of having everything in one place, and powering them with our world class technology, is that we can get products available to sell twice as fast. In some cases, as fast as the same day, within hours of when the goods arrive.
Ryan Petersen

Flexport Founder & CEO

Connect your Shopify store to Flexport with the Shopify Fulfillment Network App

The new Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) app allows Shopify merchants to seamlessly integrate their Shopify store with Flexport. Existing Shopify merchants who already use the portal integration are not required to make any changes. New customers can create a Flexport Seller Portal account and integrate their Shopify store in just a few clicks to get started.

Why Flexport for 3PL fulfillment?

Sell in More Places

We integrate with 50+ ecommerce and retailer platforms including Shopify, Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, and more. Add a new storefront in just a few clicks.

Move Products Globally with Ease

Flexport simplifies international shipping to over 200 countries and territories with tailored DDP and DDU options, seamlessly integrating with platforms like Shopify Managed Markets and Passport.

Maintain Compliance with DTC Dropshipping

Flexport's new dropshipping service allows you to fulfill and stay compliant with orders from over 50 retailers, including Costco, directly from our DTC network.

AI Demand and Inventory Planning

Our AI-powered system optimizes inventory placement across our warehouse network by analyzing demand signals, SKU counts, and consumer behavior, ensuring products are strategically placed close to customers for faster, more cost-effective delivery.

Enjoy Affordable, Fast Delivery

Increase sales with Flexport's Fast Tags and Shop Promise enable us to offer fast delivery speeds, including 2-day and 3-day options.

Avoid Costly Investment

Utilize our extensive network of technologically advanced distribution hubs, warehouses, and fulfillment centers. Our flexible model allows you to only pay for the services you need and adjust your usage to align with your business growth.

Shein Marketplace Flexport

Flexport is the preferred logistics partner for SHEIN Marketplace

SHEIN Marketplace sellers can use Flexport's Seller Portal to manage U.S. fulfillment. Grow your business by selling on SHEIN Marketplace with Flexport-powered fulfillment.

Boost sales by up to 25% with fast-shipping badges

Boost sales and brand trust with delivery dates and "Free Next Day Delivery" badges on your product pages. Connect with customers on platforms like Shopify, Walmart, eBay, WooCommerce, and BigCommerce, while automatically showing "Free Next Day Delivery" on eligible social sales channels.

Connect your supply chain and business data with NetSuite

Fully integrate your business’s ecosystem with your supply chain data through Flexport’s pre-built integrations with NetSuite. Send your freight and fulfillment data directly to NetSuite with one seamless integration.

  • Flexport has been instrumental in helping us uncover new areas of growth for the Kizik business – including Freight, Prep, and Replenishment services – so that we can continue to delight our customers and partners with an exceptional delivery experience.

    Jason Lee

    COO, Kizik

How Long Does It Take to Get Started?

