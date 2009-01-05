eCommerce Fulfillment
Streamline your eCommerce fulfillment operations today with Flexport, the only 3PL that can handle your end-to-end logistics, including freight, distribution, and eCommerce and DTC fulfillment.
Connect your Shopify store to Flexport with the Shopify Fulfillment Network App
The new Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) app allows Shopify merchants to seamlessly integrate their Shopify store with Flexport. Existing Shopify merchants who already use the portal integration are not required to make any changes. New customers can create a Flexport Seller Portal account and integrate their Shopify store in just a few clicks to get started.
Why Flexport for 3PL fulfillment?
Sell in More Places
We integrate with 50+ ecommerce and retailer platforms including Shopify, Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, and more. Add a new storefront in just a few clicks.
Move Products Globally with Ease
Flexport simplifies international shipping to over 200 countries and territories with tailored DDP and DDU options, seamlessly integrating with platforms like Shopify Managed Markets and Passport.
Maintain Compliance with DTC Dropshipping
Flexport's new dropshipping service allows you to fulfill and stay compliant with orders from over 50 retailers, including Costco, directly from our DTC network.
AI Demand and Inventory Planning
Our AI-powered system optimizes inventory placement across our warehouse network by analyzing demand signals, SKU counts, and consumer behavior, ensuring products are strategically placed close to customers for faster, more cost-effective delivery.
Enjoy Affordable, Fast Delivery
Increase sales with Flexport's Fast Tags and Shop Promise enable us to offer fast delivery speeds, including 2-day and 3-day options.
Avoid Costly Investment
Utilize our extensive network of technologically advanced distribution hubs, warehouses, and fulfillment centers. Our flexible model allows you to only pay for the services you need and adjust your usage to align with your business growth.
Flexport is the preferred logistics partner for SHEIN Marketplace
SHEIN Marketplace sellers can use Flexport's Seller Portal to manage U.S. fulfillment. Grow your business by selling on SHEIN Marketplace with Flexport-powered fulfillment.
Boost sales by up to 25% with fast-shipping badges
Boost sales and brand trust with delivery dates and "Free Next Day Delivery" badges on your product pages. Connect with customers on platforms like Shopify, Walmart, eBay, WooCommerce, and BigCommerce, while automatically showing "Free Next Day Delivery" on eligible social sales channels.
Connect your supply chain and business data with NetSuite
Fully integrate your business’s ecosystem with your supply chain data through Flexport’s pre-built integrations with NetSuite. Send your freight and fulfillment data directly to NetSuite with one seamless integration.
