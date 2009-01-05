Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Flexport Release: Winter 2025

20+ new AI & technology products to modernize global supply chains

To learn more, watch CEO Ryan Petersen’s February 27th live broadcast here.

1

Theme 1

We will build the world’s smartest supply chain

2

Theme 2

Empower you to manage your supply chain on-demand

3

Theme 3

Transform logistics from cost center to growth engine

4

Theme 4

Internal technology to deliver the highest quality and value

Theme 1

We will build the world’s smartest supply chain

Flexport has been at the forefront of AI-driven logistics for years—now, we’re unveiling our latest AI-powered innovations.

  • Flexport Intelligence & Insights Builder: Ask simple language questions and receive real-time insights to make smarter, faster decisions.
  • AI inventory & demand planning: Take the guesswork out of inventory planning—we use our proprietary algorithms to place your goods closest to the point of demand.
  • AI voice agents: We streamline communication and operations between carriers and partners with AI-powered voice assistants increasing speed and efficiency.
Learn more

Theme 2

Empower you to manage your supply chain on-demand

Logistics should be as simple as flipping a switch. We’ve enhanced our core platforms to give you unmatched visibility and control from factory floor to customer door.

Flexport Control Tower

A single, centralized platform to manage logistics providers and suppliers, covering order management, booking management, allocation, and supply chain optimization. Now with new dashboards and more granular visibility.

Flexport Client Platform

Now featuring advanced messaging, improved visibility, milestone tracking, and AI-powered predicted delivery dates.

Flexport Seller Portal

Our omnichannel and fulfillment platform just got even easier to use—with new single-sign-on across platforms, more granular inventory management, and a new NetSuite integration.

Theme 3

Transform logistics from cost center to growth engine

Your supply chain shouldn’t slow you down—it should be a strategic asset that drives your business forward. Flexport Fulfillment helps you ship faster and sell in more markets.

  • Flexport Shipping: Ship faster without breaking the bank. With Flexport’s dynamic shipping, you can upgrade your delivery speed to 3 days or less whenever ground shipping is available.
  • Dropshipping: Expand your sales channels with Flexport dropshipping—available across 50+ retailer websites.
  • International parcel shipping: Grow your business globally with Flexport international parcel shipping. We now integrate with Managed Markets on Shopify, and Passport, to ship to 200+ countries and territories.
Learn more

Theme 4

Internal technology to deliver the highest quality and value

For the first time, we’re pulling back the curtain to showcase the powerful technology that helps us deliver superior service, lower costs, and the highest quality.

Flexport Forwarding App (FFA)

The central platform used internally to manage operations, automate workflows, and optimize costs. Now with enhanced ocean and air planning tools.

AI & Customs automation

In the complex and data-heavy customs industry, our AI-backed technology simplifies processes and delivers results. For Duty Drawback, for example, we’ve achieved record-breaking outcomes, generating on average 20-40% higher returns than traditional industry tools.

VIDEO TUTORIALS

  • Smarter, Faster Decisions with Flexport Intelligence

    Flexport Intelligence / Insights Builder

    Smarter, faster decisions with Flexport Intelligence

  • Manage Your Supply Chain with Control Tower

    Flexport Control Tower

    Manage your supply chain with Control Tower

  • Centralize Communication with Enhanced Messaging

    Client App messaging

    Centralize communication with enhanced messaging

  • Get Instant Pricing and Booking

    Real-Time Pricing

    Get instant pricing and booking

  • Unlock Better Visibility & Key Shipping Milestones

    Shipment Visibility & Milestones

    Unlock better visibility & key shipping milestones

    Put us to work as your global logistics platform.

    By launching these powerful new AI-driven supply chain products to thousands of companies around the world, Flexport has immediately become the largest provider of AI tools for global supply chains.
    Ryan-Petersen Terrain3 v2@2x

    Ryan Petersen

    Flexport CEO & Founder