20+ new AI & technology products to modernize global supply chains
February 27th
Theme 1
We will build the world’s smartest supply chain
Flexport has been at the forefront of AI-driven logistics for years—now, we’re unveiling our latest AI-powered innovations.
- Flexport Intelligence & Insights Builder: Ask simple language questions and receive real-time insights to make smarter, faster decisions.
- AI inventory & demand planning: Take the guesswork out of inventory planning—we use our proprietary algorithms to place your goods closest to the point of demand.
- AI voice agents: We streamline communication and operations between carriers and partners with AI-powered voice assistants increasing speed and efficiency.
Theme 2
Empower you to manage your supply chain on-demand
Logistics should be as simple as flipping a switch. We’ve enhanced our core platforms to give you unmatched visibility and control from factory floor to customer door.
Flexport Control Tower
A single, centralized platform to manage logistics providers and suppliers, covering order management, booking management, allocation, and supply chain optimization. Now with new dashboards and more granular visibility.
Flexport Client Platform
Now featuring advanced messaging, improved visibility, milestone tracking, and AI-powered predicted delivery dates.
Flexport Seller Portal
Our omnichannel and fulfillment platform just got even easier to use—with new single-sign-on across platforms, more granular inventory management, and a new NetSuite integration.
Theme 3
Transform logistics from cost center to growth engine
Your supply chain shouldn’t slow you down—it should be a strategic asset that drives your business forward. Flexport Fulfillment helps you ship faster and sell in more markets.
- Flexport Shipping: Ship faster without breaking the bank. With Flexport’s dynamic shipping, you can upgrade your delivery speed to 3 days or less whenever ground shipping is available.
- Dropshipping: Expand your sales channels with Flexport dropshipping—available across 50+ retailer websites.
- International parcel shipping: Grow your business globally with Flexport international parcel shipping. We now integrate with Managed Markets on Shopify, and Passport, to ship to 200+ countries and territories.
Theme 4
Internal technology to deliver the highest quality and value
For the first time, we’re pulling back the curtain to showcase the powerful technology that helps us deliver superior service, lower costs, and the highest quality.
Flexport Forwarding App (FFA)
The central platform used internally to manage operations, automate workflows, and optimize costs. Now with enhanced ocean and air planning tools.
AI & Customs automation
In the complex and data-heavy customs industry, our AI-backed technology simplifies processes and delivers results. For Duty Drawback, for example, we’ve achieved record-breaking outcomes, generating on average 20-40% higher returns than traditional industry tools.
