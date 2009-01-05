Flexport Video Tutorials
Flexport offers unprecedented visibility and control for you, your partners, and suppliers. See how our tech helps you accelerate performance for your entire supply chain, ship to and from anywhere, and track everything.
INSIGHTS BUILDER
Smarter, Faster Decisions with Flexport Intelligence
As part of the Flexport Intelligence suite of tools we are launching an Insight Builder—which will transform how businesses interact with their data, making insights as accessible as asking a question.
Flexport Control Tower
Manage Your Supply Chain with Control Tower
Flexport Control Tower empowers you to manage every aspect of your supply chain from a single pane of glass with order management, booking management, and more.
Instant Pricing & Booking
Get Instant Pricing and Booking
Customers can search, compare, and book freight in a few clicks across a vast catalog of air, ocean and multi-modal services, complete with end-to-end pricing that eliminates surprises.
Client Platform Visibility
Unlock Better Visibility & Key Shipping Milestones
Enhanced visibility into shipment schedules and milestones gives you unparalleled accuracy and control across your supply chain.
Client Platform Messaging
Centralize Communication with Enhanced Messaging
For every person who touches your shipment you see a face, name and contact information—from your team at origin and destination, to your customs broker and your account manager.
Inventory Management
Enhanced, Real-Time Inventory Tracking and Visibility
Flexport has introduced a series of updates to the Omnichannel Seller Portal, offering businesses detailed, real-time visibility into their inventory with granular breakdowns at every stage, from receiving to delivery.
Booking Management
Maximize Efficiency with Seamless Booking Management
Flexport’s Booking Management, part of the Control Tower suite, streamlines freight management with a centralized platform for booking, allocation, and carrier performance tracking.
Flexport Forwarding Platform
Flexport's Client Platform: Your Supply Chain at Your Fingertips
Flexport's forwarding platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools that give you real-time control over your global shipments, enabling you to track every move, stay ahead of delays, and get key insights at a glance.
Order Management
Streamline Operations with Unified Order Management
Flexport’s Order Management transforms chaotic, manual purchase order processes into a streamlined, centralized system that enhances visibility, automates workflows, and improves collaboration between suppliers and consignees.