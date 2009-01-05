Skip to content
Flexport Video Tutorials

Flexport offers unprecedented visibility and control for you, your partners, and suppliers. See how our tech helps you accelerate performance for your entire supply chain, ship to and from anywhere, and track everything.

INSIGHTS BUILDER

Smarter, Faster Decisions with Flexport Intelligence

As part of the Flexport Intelligence suite of tools we are launching an Insight Builder—which will transform how businesses interact with their data, making insights as accessible as asking a question.

Flexport Control Tower

Manage Your Supply Chain with Control Tower

Flexport Control Tower empowers you to manage every aspect of your supply chain from a single pane of glass with order management, booking management, and more.

Instant Pricing & Booking

Get Instant Pricing and Booking

Customers can search, compare, and book freight in a few clicks across a vast catalog of air, ocean and multi-modal services, complete with end-to-end pricing that eliminates surprises.

Client Platform Visibility

Unlock Better Visibility & Key Shipping Milestones

Enhanced visibility into shipment schedules and milestones gives you unparalleled accuracy and control across your supply chain.

Client Platform Messaging

Centralize Communication with Enhanced Messaging

For every person who touches your shipment you see a face, name and contact information—from your team at origin and destination, to your customs broker and your account manager.

Manage Your Inventory with Unparalleled Visibility

Inventory Management

Enhanced, Real-Time Inventory Tracking and Visibility

Flexport has introduced a series of updates to the Omnichannel Seller Portal, offering businesses detailed, real-time visibility into their inventory with granular breakdowns at every stage, from receiving to delivery.

Booking Management

Maximize Efficiency with Seamless Booking Management

Flexport’s Booking Management, part of the Control Tower suite, streamlines freight management with a centralized platform for booking, allocation, and carrier performance tracking.

Flexport-s Client Platform- Your Supply Chain at Your Fingertips

Flexport Forwarding Platform

Flexport's forwarding platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools that give you real-time control over your global shipments, enabling you to track every move, stay ahead of delays, and get key insights at a glance.

Streamline-Operations-with-Unified-Order-Management

Order Management

Streamline Operations with Unified Order Management

Flexport’s Order Management transforms chaotic, manual purchase order processes into a streamlined, centralized system that enhances visibility, automates workflows, and improves collaboration between suppliers and consignees.