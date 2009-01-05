U.S. FULFILLMENT NETWORK
Unlock fast delivery speeds nationwide
Our distributed network of warehouses enables merchants to place inventory close to their end customers, allowing them to ship faster with affordable rates, accelerate online sales, and reduce the strain on demand planning.
Ship faster with our nationwide warehouse network
Flexport’s five first-party operated fulfillment centers
5M+ square feet of warehouse space
We have more than five million square feet of warehouse space across our strategically placed fulfillment centers near Newark, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles.
Smart demand planning
We automate your demand planning using proprietary data-driven technology to intelligently place inventory closer to the point of sale.
Co-located operations
We put all of our services under one roof from cross-dock to delivery—making our dock-to-stock speed twice as fast, allowing inventory to be ready to sell even faster.
Reliable delivery to delight your customers
Flexport offers world-class delivery quality and speed with 99% On-time shipping and 97%+ On-time delivery.
Explore our fulfillment centers
FULFILLMENT CENTER
Los Angeles
- Regional hub in San Bernardino, CA
- 1.1 million square feet
- 200 trailer spots in the yard (secured)
- Dock Doors: 72
- Services: DTC Fulfillment, Cross-Dock, Parcel Sortation Center, Returns, Prep Services, B2B Reserve Storage (30K+ pallet positions)
FULFILLMENT CENTER
New Jersey
- Regional hub in Philipsburg, NJ
- 1.2 million square feet
- 150 trailer spots in the yard (secured)
- Dock Doors: 100
- Services: DTC Fulfillment, Cross-Dock, Prep Services, Parcel Sortation Center, B2B Reserve Storage (30K+ pallet positions)
FULFILLMENT CENTER
Dallas
- Regional hub in Lewisville, TX
- 800k square feet, 4 floors
- 230 trailer spots in the yard (secured yard)
- Dock Doors: 133
- Services: DTC Fulfillment, Parcel Sortation Center, B2B Reserve Storage (30K+ pallet positions)
FULFILLMENT CENTER
Atlanta
- Regional hub in Moreland, GA
- 600k square feet
- 150 trailer spots in the yard (secured)
- Dock Doors: 150
- Services: DTC Fulfillment, Parcel Sortation Center, Returns, B2B Reserve Storage (6000+ pallet positions)
FULFILLMENT CENTER
Chicago
- Regional hub in Des Plaines, IL
- 400k square feet
- Services: DTC Fulfillment, WMS - Logiwa, Parcel Sortation Center
- Sortation location in North Lake, IL
- Dock Doors: 18
GET STARTED