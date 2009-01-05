Skip to content
U.S. FULFILLMENT NETWORK

Unlock fast delivery speeds nationwide

Our distributed network of warehouses enables merchants to place inventory close to their end customers, allowing them to ship faster with affordable rates, accelerate online sales, and reduce the strain on demand planning.

The advantage of having everything in one place, and powering them with our world class technology, is that we can get products available to sell twice as fast. In some cases, as fast as the same day, within hours of when the goods arrive.
Ryan Petersen Headshot

Ryan Petersen

Flexport Founder & CEO

Ship faster with our nationwide warehouse network

Flexport’s five first-party operated fulfillment centers

5M+ square feet of warehouse space

We have more than five million square feet of warehouse space across our strategically placed fulfillment centers near Newark, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

Smart demand planning

We automate your demand planning using proprietary data-driven technology to intelligently place inventory closer to the point of sale.

Co-located operations

We put all of our services under one roof from cross-dock to delivery—making our dock-to-stock speed twice as fast, allowing inventory to be ready to sell even faster.

Reliable delivery to delight your customers

Flexport offers world-class delivery quality and speed with 99% On-time shipping and 97%+ On-time delivery.

Explore our fulfillment centers

  • Regional hub in Lewisville, TX
  • 800k square feet, 4 floors
  • 230 trailer spots in the yard (secured yard)
  • Dock Doors: 133
  • Services: DTC Fulfillment, Parcel Sortation Center, B2B Reserve Storage (30K+ pallet positions)
