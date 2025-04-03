Global Logistics Update

Skip to content
Ocean Port GettyImages-1134752187

May 29, 2025

Federal Court Invalidates IEEPA Tariff Executive Orders; TPEB Volumes Surge Amid Demand Spike

GettyImages-1316052755-warehouse

May 22, 2025

CBP Excludes Feeder Vessels from Reciprocal Tariff Exceptions; TPEB Capacity Improves

Ocean Port GettyImages-1149765420

May 15, 2025

U.S. and China Announce a Temporary Trade Deal; TPEB Services Start to Resume

GLU Header Image - May 8 1 1200x800

May 8, 2025

U.S. and U.K. Will Sign Trade Deal; De Minimis Expiration Creates Volatility

GettyImages-1402892346 (1)

May 1, 2025

New Executive Order Reduces Cumulative Tariff Costs; China to US Blank Sailings Persist

Ocean Port GettyImages-545878909 (1) (1)

April 24, 2025

Blank Sailings on TPEB Surge; USTR’s Revised Plan Is Less Aggressive Than Expected

Compliance GettyImages-835976500 (1)

April 17, 2025

U.S. and China Trade War Escalates; Electronics Get a Temporary Reprieve

GettyImages-1429872577

April 10, 2025

90-Day Tariff Truce (Excluding China): What's Ahead?

GettyImages-1165372646

April 3, 2025

Liberation Day Tariffs & End of De Minimis: Key Trade Updates

