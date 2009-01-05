Prepare for RFP Season
Flexport Recommended RFP Template
What's in the template:
- High-level talking points regarding the bid and your company's needs
- Key questions for a provider to answer around their business & operational model, services available, pricing terms, legal terms, etc.
- Rate structures for Air Freight, Ocean Freight - LCL, and Ocean Freight - FCL
- A place for providers to input their additional accessorial fees that might apply to shipments
Want more RFP Content?
Visit our 2024 RFP Preparation HUB to access additional resources built to help you plan a successful logistics RFP.