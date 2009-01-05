FLEXPORT FREIGHT
Meet Flexport,
The Global
Freight Forwarder
and Logistics
Platform
About Flexport
We believe trade can move the human race forward. That's why it's our mission to make global trade easy for everyone.
Flexport moves freight globally by air, ocean, rail, and truck for the world's leading brands. Only Flexport delivers deep visibility and control, low and predictable supply chain costs, and faster and more reliable transit times.
Flexport Platform
Unchain Your Supply Chain
Picture freight without constraint. That’s the new reality on the Flexport Platform. Unprecedented visibility and control for you, your partners, and suppliers—from PO creation all the way to final delivery.
Let Flexport Help You Take Control of Your Supply Chain
Move Freight
Ship your goods via Flexport ocean or air options to dial into a decision based on your inventory needs.
Clear Customs
Our technology maximizes the value of your customs data to the rest of your business.
Track Inventory
Track vessels, containers, and goods down to the SKU. Get end-to-end visibility and control anywhere in the world.
Insure Cargo
Experience a fast, fluid, digitally-driven cargo insurance process that’s easy to tailor for more cost effectiveness.
A Control Tower for Your Supply Chain
Say goodbye to endless spreadsheets, emails, and headaches and say hello to your team’s new single source of truth. Track your freight at the SKU level. Landed costs. Insights. Analytics. Accurate answers for everyone on the Flexport platform.
Extinguish Fires With Exception Management
Your dashboard shows you the exceptions you need to manage and the insights you care about. Plus, with visual alerts and updates from your Flexport team, you get the visibility you need to take back control of your supply chain.
Track More Relevant Information
Stop sifting through your inbox to find information about your shipments. We offer shipment-specific messaging: every shipment includes an activity feed and in-line message thread to show what’s been done and what needs to happen next.
Our Product
Picture your perfect supply chain. Now open your eyes.
Rely on the Flexport platform for one shared, real-time view of your supply chain—plus exception management, customs info, and landed costs.
Why Customers Ship Their Freight With Flexport
"The most frictionless piece of our supply chain is our freight forwarder."
Jimmy Standley (President, Solé Bicycles)
"In Flexport, we have a truly dependable partner at our side who is always able to respond quickly to our questions."
Benjamin Penderock (Product Manager, DOTLUX)
"With Flexport, the visibility of our supply chain has gone up tenfold"
RoxAnne Thomas (U.S. Transportation Manager, Gerber)
Our Vision
One Seamless World. No More Black Box.
Look around your room. Everything you see was built all over the world. Yet, though we're more connected than ever, our ability to ship, store, and trade goods has remained fragmented. It takes up to 20 companies to move one shipment, each with its own systems and processes.
Flexport’s Platform simplifies global trade by connecting everyone in the supply chain. We’re setting a new standard for global trade.
