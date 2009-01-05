OCEAN FREIGHT QUOTE
Take Informed Decisions for Your Ocean Freight Quote
Every supply chain has unique shipping needs. That is why all of our quotes are tailored to your specific requirements.
If you have daily or weekly ocean freight shipments, simply connect with one of our experts by filling out the form and we will provide you with a detailed ocean freight quote.
Understand Your Ocean Freight Quotes
While it's important to consider freight rates or charges such as handling costs and customs clearance fees, it is crucial to keep in mind that these charges are only part of the total cost of shipping.
To ensure you're making the best decision for your business, you also need to consider other factors such as reliability, side conditions like demurrage and detention times, and accessorial charges.
Flexport is committed to transparency, so our ocean freight quotes clearly outline each individual charge.
About Flexport
We believe trade can move the human race forward. That's why it's our mission to make global trade easy for everyone.
Flexport moves freight globally by air, ocean, rail, and truck for the world's leading brands. We deliver deep visibility and control, low and predictable supply chain costs, and faster and more reliable transit times.
Our platform is the first to connect the entire ecosystem of global trade, empowering buyers, sellers and logistics providers of all sizes to grow and innovate.
Track and Trace, All in One Place
Track vessels, containers, and goods down to the SKU. The Flexport Platform gives you and your team end-to-end visibility and control anywhere in the world.
Manage Your Supply Chain by Exception
Protect your supply chain—and your sanity—with exception management backed by your Flexport team. If ocean freight cargo rolls or sailings change, you’ll know in real time while Flexport works to restore schedules.
Data That Almost Goes Overboard
Get insights in minutes with searchable data. Examine transit times and landed costs. Master container utilisation to ship more for less. Make supply chain data your competitive advantage.
Look Beyond Just Ocean Freight Quotes
Keep an eye on the total cost of shipping: Business-critical metrics—think transit times, landed costs, and container utilisation—are just clicks away on the Flexport Platform. Drive better strategy with advanced reporting.
Ready To Get Started with Flexport?
Connect to our experts for your ocean freight quote.