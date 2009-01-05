OCEAN FREIGHT
Meet the Digital Freight Forwarder for FCL and LCL Ocean Freight
You Fill the Container. We Fill In the Rest.
With Flexport, all the ocean freight boxes are checked. Container location and contents, milestones and exceptions. It's all in the Flexport Platform for higher levels of reliability and available ocean space.
Why Customers Ship their Ocean Freight with Flexport
Today, Flexport connects almost 10,000 customers and suppliers across 116 countries.
“The most frictionless piece of our supply chain is our freight forwarder."
Jimmy Standley (President, Solé Bicycles)
"In Flexport, we have a truly dependable partner"
Benjamin Penderock (Product Manager, DOTLUX)
"With Flexport, the visibility of our supply chain has gone up tenfold"
RoxAnne Thomas (U.S. Transportation Manager, Gerber)
More Service Levels for More Control
Strike the balance between speed and cost that’s right for your business. Choose from six FCL (Full Container Load) or LCL (Less than Container Load)
ocean freight options, including guaranteed services, to dial into a decision based on your inventory needs.
Take Control of Your Supply Chain
With Flexport, you gain a driven and accountable partner committed to improving your business. Flexport freight forwarding delivers both tech and human support, in which you can interact with a core team of operations professionals. We’re here to empower you with supply chain transparency, efficiency, and agility for your container shipping.
Manage Your Ocean Freight End to End
Start Upstream with Order Management
Activate collaboration with your suppliers. With Flexport Order Management, you can submit orders, manage quantities, and discuss cargo ready dates for your ocean freight. Keep every PO in sight from order to final mile.
Reserve Ocean Freight Without the Emails
Configure rules and suppliers can submit ocean bookings right in the Flexport Platform. Submit container size, incoterms, PO numbers, and any container add-ons, like premium discharge or no roll. A unified view helps you and suppliers stay aligned.
Sell Goods While They’re Still at Sea
Track your ocean freight for total inventory control. Know where containers are at all times. Search for POs or SKUs on the water and sell what’s still in transit to keep your supply chain going strong.
One Seamless World. No More Black Box.
Look around your room. Everything you see was built all over the world. Yet, though we're more connected than ever, our ability to ship, store, and trade goods has remained fragmented. It takes up to 20 companies to move one shipment, each with its own systems and processes. Flexport’s Platform simplifies global trade by connecting everyone in the supply chain. We’re setting a new standard for global trade.
Take Your Digital Flow Further
Move your high volume ocean freight with our favourable rates and reliable capacity.