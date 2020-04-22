3 Useful Product Research Tools for Amazon Sellers

This blog post was originally published by Deliverr, which is now Flexport. The content has been adjusted to fit the Flexport brand voice and tone, but all other information remains unchanged. With the merging of Deliverr’s services (DTC fulfillment, B2B distribution, and Last Mile delivery) into Flexport’s existing international freight and technology services, we’re now able to provide merchants with true end-to-end logistics solutions spanning from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

With nearly 200 million different items for sale on Amazon, finding a product that is sourceable, profitable, shippable, and has limited competition is a significant challenge. If you’re looking for the best Amazon product research tools to overcome this hurdle, these three solutions are for you.

Why Use an Amazon Product Research Tool

Product research is the process of gathering as much information as possible about a potential product for your store, helping you to determine whether it will make you money.

It’s an essential step of the selling process, but gathering credible information on product demand, competition, supply, costs, and advertising is incredibly time-consuming.

Amazon product research tools make this task easier, quicker, and more reliable by providing you with extensive data on potential products, helping you to make better business decisions.

The Best Amazon Product Research Tools

With so many eCommerce product research tools to choose from, we’ve narrowed down our three favorites. Here they are, followed by why we chose them.

1. JungleScout

JungleScout is an all-in-one Amazon product research tool that supports you from that initial idea through to product launch.

Features

JungleScout has four main product tools:

Product database: The comprehensive product database contains over 70 million products that are easily filtered to generate product ideas in seconds. For example, you can find products with high competition but terrible ratings, understand overhead costs and calculate actual profit, and find out a product’s overall Amazon ranking.

The comprehensive product database contains over 70 million products that are easily filtered to generate product ideas in seconds. For example, you can find products with high competition but terrible ratings, understand overhead costs and calculate actual profit, and find out a product’s overall Amazon ranking. Keyword scout: Instantly discover the keywords and products Amazon customers are searching for, with JungleScout’s keyword tool. Using millions of data points, you can find exact and broad keyword search volumes over time, helping you to find products and calculate PPC costs and impression rates.

Instantly discover the keywords and products Amazon customers are searching for, with JungleScout’s keyword tool. Using millions of data points, you can find exact and broad keyword search volumes over time, helping you to find products and calculate PPC costs and impression rates. Product tracker: The product tracker feature allows you to spy on potential competition to discover daily sales, inventory data, and revenue. With this insight, you can learn about seasonal products, uncover unexpected opportunities, and understand margins, pricing, and sales velocity.

The product tracker feature allows you to spy on potential competition to discover daily sales, inventory data, and revenue. With this insight, you can learn about seasonal products, uncover unexpected opportunities, and understand margins, pricing, and sales velocity. Supplier database: Once you’ve narrowed down your product selection, the supplier database helps you find verified international suppliers for specific eCommerce products and niches. You can search by ASIN, manage and compare quotes, and generate purchase orders.

Other features include a Chrome extension for research at the click of a button, 24/7 customer support, and sales and inventory analytics.

Successes

As they say, the proof is in the pudding, and JungleScout has some impressive statistics. The product supports more than 200,000 entrepreneurs, has tracked more than 175 billion products and has helped launch over 200,000 items.

Pricing

JungleScout offers three different packages and pricing structures. These are Jungle Scout from $39/month, JungleScout and extension from $49/month, and extension only from $19/month. You can also try JungleScout risk-free for 14-days with their money-back guarantee.

Find out more about JungleScout here.

2. Helium 10

Helium10 has already featured in our guide to the top Amazon Chrome extensions, so naturally it was going to appear in our guide to the top product research tools.

Features

The all-in-one Amazon tool covers everything you need for building, launching, and scaling an Amazon business. In particular, its product research feature comes with:

Black Box: An extensive product research tool that analyzes a 450+ million product database to uncover winning products based on your exact needs and preferences. For example, you can filter by category, estimated sales, price, weight, review rating, and even the number of images.

An extensive product research tool that analyzes a 450+ million product database to uncover winning products based on your exact needs and preferences. For example, you can filter by category, estimated sales, price, weight, review rating, and even the number of images. Xray: Once you’ve narrowed down your product selection, the Xray tool validates the sales opportunity by returning market data, including estimated revenue, sales trends, sponsored ad analytics, inventory levels, and customer reviews.

Once you’ve narrowed down your product selection, the Xray tool validates the sales opportunity by returning market data, including estimated revenue, sales trends, sponsored ad analytics, inventory levels, and customer reviews. Trendster: The Trenster feature analyzes your potential product’s seasonal demand and any unforeseen trends to help you take advantage of sales, diversify your products, and time launches perfectly.

The Trenster feature analyzes your potential product’s seasonal demand and any unforeseen trends to help you take advantage of sales, diversify your products, and time launches perfectly. Profitability calculator: Finally, access advance profit calculations with the profitability calculator. Factor in information such as product weight, dimensions, manufacturing, freight costs, and fulfillment fees to generate an accurate estimation.

Other features include an ASIN grabber, review downloader, reverse ASIN lookup, and an Amazon keyword research tool.

Successes

Helium10 is another high-performing tool, with over 250,000 users worldwide, 204,500 Chrome extension downloads, over 450 million products tracked, and $1.4 billion in monthly sales processed.

Pricing

Helium10 has four packages: Free forever, Premium at $97/month, Diamond at £197/month, and Elite at $397/month, with discounts available on annual subscriptions. The free plan comes with limited use of Helium’s 10 seller tools, along with a 30-day trial of its other features.

Find out more about Helium10 here.

3. Viral Launch

Viral Launch is another all-in-one Amazon solution that comes complete with an Amazon product research tool.

Features

Removing the guesswork from your Amazon product research, Viral Launch helps you with the following features:

Product discovery: Find your next best seller with access to over 200 million products, keywords, brands, and categories to quickly filter and narrow down.

Find your next best seller with access to over 200 million products, keywords, brands, and categories to quickly filter and narrow down. Market intelligence: Validate your product selection with in-depth data on sales estimates, market price trends, review rates, and an overall product idea score.

Validate your product selection with in-depth data on sales estimates, market price trends, review rates, and an overall product idea score. Keyword research: Discover the top sales-earning keywords, alongside metrics including search volume, priority score, and suggested CPC so you can estimate advertising costs and profitability.

Discover the top sales-earning keywords, alongside metrics including search volume, priority score, and suggested CPC so you can estimate advertising costs and profitability. Competitor intelligence: Discover the top sellers’ strengths and capitalize on their weaknesses with information on sales tactics, advertising strategies, and keyword usage.

Other features include historical sales data, cost and profit calculator, Chrome extension, and brand analytics.

Successes

Viral Launch has had viral success with more than 225 million products tracked, 44,000 products launched, and 10,000 brands grown.

Pricing

Viral Launch comes in four packages: Beginner’s Research Kit at $59/month, Pro Seller at $99/month, Brand Builder at $149/month, and Data Hunter at $199/month. All plans come with an annual discount.

Find out more about Viral Launch here.

Amazon Product Research - One Final Tool

Of course, knowing your estimated fulfillment costs is essential for accurately calculating potential profit. Our fulfillment Cost Calculator can help - simply enter the ASIN, and we’ll show you the fulfillment costs and options in the market.

As mentioned, product research is an essential step in the selling process - helping you to maximize your profits and avoid underperforming products and slow sales. While you should never cut corners with this process, using one of the above tools can help you complete the task quicker, with more accuracy, and with significantly more success.

