4 Amazon Seller Groups You Should Be a Part Of

This blog post was originally published by Deliverr, which is now Flexport. The content has been adjusted to fit the Flexport brand voice and tone, but all other information remains unchanged. With the merging of Deliverr’s services (DTC fulfillment, B2B distribution, and Last Mile delivery) into Flexport’s existing international freight and technology services, we’re now able to provide merchants with true end-to-end logistics solutions spanning from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

Do you ever wonder where the very best of the best Amazon sellers learn, share experiences, and generally hang out? While you might find the occasional high-flyer dipping into a general Amazon seller forum, the majority are contributing to and learning from private member-only Amazon seller groups.

However, these exclusive-access groups can be difficult to find, so we’ve outlined our top four premium Amazon seller groups to get you started with.

The Benefits of a Private-Member Amazon Seller Group

With plenty of free information, forums, and Facebook groups for Amazon sellers available, you might question why you’d pay to join an Amazon seller group. However, with so much information about selling on Amazon out there, it can be overwhelming, confusing, and difficult to know which sources to trust.

Our selection of the top Amazon seller groups have strict eligibility requirements. This means that all members are like-minded, experienced Amazon sellers with a strong motivation to grow and valuable information to share. This gives you access to actionable knowledge and insights that help you grow and increase profits faster and with more accuracy.

Top Four Amazon Seller Groups

There are four main players when it comes to Amazon sellers groups.

1. Million Dollar Sellers

Million Dollar Sellers (MDS) was the first Amazon seller verified revenue group of its kind, meaning that it has some seriously experienced and successful members.

The group mentors Amazon sellers on white hat tactics for increasing Amazon sales, and currently represents more than $3 billion sales on Amazon annually.

Membership includes access to an exclusive Facebook group, global networking events, and regular group calls hosted by industry leaders on essential topics. You also gain access to MDS’ member directory of service providers, library of documents, and software discounts.

Eligibility

To become a member of MDS, you must provide proof that Amazon is your primary business and that you have made more than $1 million in revenue over the past 12 months. Spaces are released on a monthly basis and all applications are verified.

Once approved, you must engage in discussions on a monthly basis by commenting on or posing questions. Failure to do so could result in removal from the group.

Cost

MDS membership costs $5,995 per year with a $598 deposit (refundable and applied to First Months Dues). You can pay in one lump sum or via monthly payments of $599.

Discover more and see how you can qualify here.

2. Catalyst88

Catalyst88 describes itself as an Amazon mastermind group, designed to help sellers with strategy, systems, and scaling.

The group meets four times per year in Seattle, where a topic-specific presentation and strategy-focuses smart session are delivered by a leading industry expert. Mini masterminds are also regularly run throughout the year, taking place in different locations across the globe.

Members of Catalyst88 gain exclusive access to the Facebook group, for discussions, information, and accountability. There’s also a library of recommended service providers and useful documents, accessible to all.

Eligibility

To become a member of Catalyst88, you generate more than $1 million in revenue per year and provide information on your business, business goals, and suitable references. To fast-track your application to Catalyst88, seek endorsement from an existing member.

Once accepted into the group, you must contribute your ideas, tactics, and strategies for the benefit of others on a regular basis.

Cost

Catalyst88 costs $25,000 per year, which can be paid in quarterly installments.

Find out more and apply for membership here.

3. Titan Network

The Titan Network Amazon group is described as “the ultimate unfair advantage”. This is an invitation-only Amazon seller group that helps sellers achieve exponential growth and long-term success through connection with like-minded peers.

Members of Titan Network gain member-only access to a network of trusted sellers, sight of the latest strategies, advice from legal, tax, and shipping experts, discounted software, two live masterclasses each month, and a dedicated product sourcing, development, and logistics team in China and Asia. A lot of perks.

An annual away-weekend also takes place, featuring guest speakers, breakout sessions, one-to-one mentoring, networking, socializing, and a seller’s event conference. And, members can use the desktop and mobile app to connect with the community and access a library of SOPs, training, and case studies, 24/7.

Eligibility

To be invited into the Titan Network, you must be an Amazon seller committed to growth and willing to share experiences, resources, and contacts.

You can find out more about the eligibility requirements and membership fees here.

4. eCommerceFuel

While open to all online sellers, regardless of marketplace, eCommerceFuel bring numerous Amazon sellers serious results, making it worthy of mention in this guide.

Members of eCommerceFuel undergo a heavy vetting process, meaning that once you’re on board, you’ll only experience quality, insight-filled discussions with meaningful connections on the thriving discussion forum.

Everyone is invited to the annual eCommerceFuel Live meetup, for three days of high-impact talks and powerful networking opportunities. There are also regular local events held across the world, giving you access to a global network of knowledge. Additional membership features include a proprietary review directory, searchable member directory, discounts on popular eCommerce software and tools, and access to a vibrant discussion forum with more than 10,000 archived discussions.

Eligibility

To qualify for eCommerceFuel membership, you must own a seven-figure+ store, be willing to contribute and share, and are not a vendor or a beginner. The application takes between three to five minutes, following which your business and background will be vetted.

Cost

EcommerceFuel membership costs $149 per month, billed quarterly. You can also try a 30-day trial for only $1.

To apply for membership, click here.

Making the Most of Amazon Seller Groups

Of course, to make the most of your membership fee to these Amazon seller groups, you must have the time to dedicate to discussions, events, and learning. This requires avoiding common eCommerce time-wasting mistakes and maximizing your capacity in other areas, for example by using Amazon optimization services for key tasks.

